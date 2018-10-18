To say this week gets me excited and geared up for the high school football postseason would be an understatement. With league titles on the line, there is one matchup of two unefeated teams when No. 19 Kennedy plays at No. 20 Shafter. There's also No. 10 Bakersfield Christian — still undefeated in the South Yosemite League — on the road against fellow SYL undefeated Independence with first place on the line.
In the Southwest Yosemite League, No. 3 Liberty and No. 4 Bakersfield High have tests against top 25 opponents while also gearing up for next week’s showdown at Griffith Field. East is looking to do something the Blades haven’t done in more than a decade.
This is an exciting time of the season with a lot on the line, including playoff seedings. With that, here we go.
No. 21 Garces (3-5, 2-1) at No. 3 Liberty (7-1, 3-0)
Any worry about whether Sam Stewart Jr. was injured two weeks ago in Liberty’s 38-0 win over Frontier was quickly dismissed when Stewart rushed 19 times for 220 yards and one touchdown as the Patriots won a fourth consecutive game, 31-7, over Stockdale. Liberty coaches benched the two-way standout in the second half to better rest him for what appears will be another deep run in the playoffs. Ben Olinger led the way defensively with two sacks and Liberty is seeking a shot at a possible league championship game on the road at No. 4 Bakerfield on Oct. 26. Before that happens, Liberty will need to get past No. 21 Garces, which beat Centennial 31-23 last week. Joseph Campbell threw for 223 yards and Nick Tobias had 104 rushing yards, but it was the Rams’ defense that stole the show with five interceptions, including two by Isaiah Bell and Nicholas Lopez while Kaden Uribe had four sacks. But, Liberty is much more balanced on the both sides of the ball than Centennial. The fourth quarter touchdown for the Mustangs is the lone touchdown Liberty has given up in three league games while Garces has given up 88 points combined to Frontier, Bakersfield and Centennial. Liberty does not rely on the pass game. Instead Hector Gonzalez has been a steady hand, throwing for 13 touchdowns to just three interceptions while Stewart leads the way for a rushing attack that is averaging 238 yards per game this season, including 366 on 40 carries over Frontier. Watch for the Patriots to run it all night long to victory. The Rams will be a contender in D-II, but this game will be another win for Liberty.
Trevor’s pick: Liberty 35, Garces 14
Josh’s pick: Liberty 38, Garces 24
No. 4 Bakersfield (6-2, 3-0) at No. 23 Centennial (5-3, 1-2)
What could have been for Centennial. Despite five interceptions, the Golden Hawks were still in the game game against Garces last week in a 31-23 loss to the Rams. It was another standout game for junior wide receiver DJ Adams who had 10 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Adams has 348 receiving yards in the last two games with six of his 17 catches resulting in touchdowns. This week will be a huge test for the Centennial passing game against one of the top secondaries around. Led by Division I college recruits in Cameron Williams, Carl Jones and Isaiah and Isaac Jernagin, the Drillers secondary has kept passing attacks from going over the top while the offense for BHS has been steadily getting more consistent since league play began. As long as the Drillers continue to keep from turning the ball over, BHS is one of the top teams in the section this season.
Trevor’s pick: Bakersfield 42, Centennial 20
Josh’s pick: Bakersfield 48, Centennial 13
Stockdale (3-5, 0-3) at Frontier (2-6, 0-3)
The injury bug has really hurt Frontier this season. After the Titans moved to 2-2 on Sept. 7 following a 29-19 win over Atascadero, the Titans have lost four consecutive games, with the last three coming to Liberty, BHS and Garces, a combined 10-1 in league play. Frontier’s lone touchdown last week came in the fourth quarter at Bakersfield and Stockdale was in the same boat against Liberty last week. When Stockdale isn’t playing a team like BHS or Liberty, Evan Burkhart has been able to find more time in the pocket and has had a much easier time running the ball for the Mustangs.
Trevor’s pick: Stockdale 35, Frontier 21
Josh’s pick: Stockdale 34, Frontier 20
No. 10 Bakersfield Christian (5-3, 3-0) at Independence (6-2, 3-0)
In a game where there was only one offensive touchdown in the first 46 minutes of the game, Bakersfield Christian showed just how solid the Eagles defense is. BCHS beat Ridgeview 16-10 last week as the Eagles remain undefeated in South Yosemite League play with two games to go. The Eagles’ league win streak, including the previous years in the South Sequoia League, is now at 22 games. BCHS has not lost a league game since Darren Carr took over in 2015. Tate Eenigenburg had 14 tackles while Ben Yurosek had two sacks and was disruptive all night as BCHS held the Ridgeview offense without a touchdown. Independence set a school record for wins in a season at seven in 2017 and the Falcons are now 6-2 overall and, like BCHS, 3-0 in league play. The Falcons beat West last week 35-20 as Sergio Borreli threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns and Malik Delouth, Armani Denweed and Jacob Garibay combined for 160 rushing yards. With that, this is not an easy game to predict. While Independence is undefeated in league, the Falcons have not beaten a top 25 team after losing 28-14 to No. 18 Arroyo Grande on Aug. 31. BCHS has three wins over a ranked opponent and that in-game experience against higher-end programs likely will be the key on Friday night.
Trevor’s pick: Bakersfield Christian 27, Independence 21
Josh’s pick: Independence 30, Bakersfield Christian 28
Tehachapi (2-6, 1-2) at No. 17 Ridgeview (5-3, 2-1)
For the second time this season, Ridgeview was held without an offensive touchdown in the 16-10 loss to BCHS last week. It’s mind-boggling to think a team with so many playmakers cannot find the end zone with ease, but that’s the case for the Wolf Pack. Ridgeview managed just 162 offensive yards against BCHS, but the defense didn’t allow BCHS to get much going, either. BCHS had 265 yards against Ridgeview, but 136 of those came on two passing plays, including the 75-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Maran to Keonte Glinton for the game-winner with 2:13 to play. Tehachapi secured the program’s first league win this season in a 7-6 victory over winless Golden Valley. If Ridgeview can play like the Wolf Pack did in their 70-0 win over Golden Valley or their 48-0 win over West rather than last week against BCHS, this one should be an easy victory.
Trevor’s pick: Ridgeview 42, Tehachapi 7
Josh’s pick: Ridgeview 55, Tehachapi 6
Golden Valley (0-8, 0-3) at West (3-5, 0-3)
While Golden Valley has dealt with numbers issues all season, West has been getting dinged up each week as the season unfolds. The Bulldogs have been playing with one of the smallest rosters for an 11-man team all season while West has had to see plenty of starters go down to injuries over the last five to six weeks. Neither team seems like a favorite in the final week of the regular season, with Golden Valley playing BCHS and West at Independence, so this one is for last place in league.
Trevor’s pick: West 21, Golden Valley 13
Josh’s pick: West 38, Golden Valley 6
South (5-3, 2-1) at Highland (5-3, 2-1)
Nick Salas has filled in well at quarterback for Highland in recent weeks after A.J. Cleveland went down with a broken ankle a month ago. Highland beat Foothill 41-7 as Salas threw for three touchdowns and Roy Valdez had three sacks last week for the Scots. While Highland has won four of the last five games, South’s offense got a much need boost in a 53-0 win over Mira Monte last week. Highland has won four of the last five game. Take away a 35-16 loss to North, and the Scots have outscored Tehachapi, Golden Valley, Mira Monte and Foothill 202-25 in those five games. Yes, those teams are a combined 4-28, but the Scots are still able to put up points with ease and have held opponents to minimal production. What Highland has done over the last five weeks is what South did the first month of the season. Combined with speed on offense and an opportunistic defense and special teams unit, the Rebels were averaging 46.5 points a game in the first four games, going 3-1. In the three games between that hot start and the win last week over Mira Monte, South’s offense was held at bay while going 1-2, including a 28-14 win over Foothill, the closest margin of defeat for the Trojans this season. This will be a very competitive game, but watch for the home team here in Highland to hold the Rebels off for a win.
Trevor’s pick: Highland 35, South 28
Josh’s pick: Highland 35, South 34
East (4-4, 3-0) at Foothill (0-8, 0-3)
A win for Highland this week would set up a likely east side showdown for the SEYL championship next week. East, in the first season in the league after four years in the SYL, are playing like the kings of the east. The Blades, led by resurgent senior quarterback in Richard Lara, secured one of the biggest wins for the Blades in some time. Even in 2016 when East started the season 7-0, the Blades had not won more than two league games since 2009. In fact, a win this week over Foothill and East will match the highest league win total since 2004, when the Blades went 10-3 overall and won the D-II section title. That’s pretty remarkable seeing how East was just 1-4 on Sept. 14, including a 12-8 loss to Chavez that broke the Titans’ losing streak that dated back to 2016. But this start to the SEYL schedule proves that this is exactly where the Blades belong, with the rest of the east side schools competing at a level that makes sense.
Trevor’s pick: East 42, Foothill 6
Josh’s pick: East 27, Foothill 7
Mira Monte (2-6, 0-3) at North (4-4, 2-1)
Making sense of North’s season is an incredibly frustrating venture. The Stars began the season 0-3, then beat a very solid Wasco team in a victory that seemed like a building block for North. Then the shutout win over West was a move in the right direction and beating Highland by 19 points seemingly set the Stars up for an undefeated league slate, right? Not so fast my friends. East spoiled the party in a 21-16 win over North and now the Blades are alone atop the SEYL and the Stars are seeking a reclamation. This North team is so talented, but getting penalized 13 times for unforced mistakes in the first half in a crucial league game doesn’t cut it. The Stars will overmatch the Lions this week, but something needs to happen, quickly, if North wants to make a run in the playoffs much like the Stars did last season when they reached the D-IV semifinals off a late season six-game win streak. The Stars will have to do it this season without starting quarterback Michael Doten, who broke his ankle last week and likely will not return this season.
Trevor’s pick: North 40, Mira Monte 12
Josh’s pick: North 48, Mira Monte 6
No. 19 Kennedy (8-0, 4-0) at No. 20 Shafter (8-0, 4-0)
This is the game of the week. Sorry to Bakersfield Christian vs. Independence, but having two small-school league rivals undefeated this late in the season that sets up SSL bragging rights, the likely top seed in the D-V playoffs and possibly the first undefeated regular season for a Kern County team since Ridgeview won 13 consecutive games to start the season in 2015. Let’s begin first with Shafter. The Generals bye week couldn’t have come at a better time leading into this one. With just 24 active players on roster, this team needed a break heading into the homestretch of the regular season. Nearly every playmaker for the Generals plays both ways and two starting offensive linemen have been lost to injury. Rest and reshuffling was the theme for head coach Jerald Pierucci since beating Arvin 48-0 two weeks ago. While the offense, led by standout quarterback Alex Aguilar, is averaging 52.8 points a game in league play, the Generals defense has given up just one score a fourth quarter touchdown to Chavez when the game was already in a running clock back on Sept. 14. That’s three consecutive wins without giving up a point. That won’t happen this week. Not against Kennedy. The Thunderbirds are averaging 44.8 points per game and average 363 rushing yards per game, led by senior Tyreak Walker (1,203 rushing yards, 17 total touchdowns). Kennedy has the advantage in numbers with nearly every starter only playing one way, but here is where the Generals advantage comes into play. Aguilar is averaging 272 passing yards per game and 29 of his 43 touchdowns this season have come through the air. Kennedy, on the other hand, is a run-heavy triple-option offense that has attempted just 46 passes all season. The Thunderbirds haven’t needed the pass game, but if the Generals get a couple early scores on Kennedy and if the lead holds late into the game, that could pose a huge problem. This is an incredibly fun game to gear up for and the atmosphere will be electric with the home team in Shafter coming away with the win.
Trevor’s pick: Shafter 28, Kennedy 24
Josh’s pick: Shafter 28, Kennedy 27
Wasco (6-2, 3-1) at Taft (2-6, 0-4)
Shafter better be ready next week for the Tigers after the hangover of this week’s battle of undefeated teams. Wasco nearly ended Kennedy’s perfect record on Sept. 28 in a 19-14 loss to the Thunderbirds, proving the Tigers are back. The defense for Wasco has been solid in league play and keeping the Tigers in the win column in close games of late, including a 26-24 victory over Arvin last week. While the Tigers scored just four touchdowns, three different players all eclipsed 100-rushing yards last week in Christian Alvarez (153 yards), Joel Rocha (125) and Elias Salinas (120). Expect more of that this week in a game Wasco should be able to get up early and rest the starters in anticipation of the longest-standing rivalry game in the state next week at home against Shafter.
Trevor’s pick: Wasco 52, Taft 7
Josh’s pick: Wasco 56, Taft 6
Arvin (4-4, 1-3) at McFarland (5-4, 1-4)
Arvin’s tough run through the SSL likely is over. The top three in the league are also three of the top-six teams in D-V in the section this season, so falling to Kennedy, Shafter and Wasco is nothing to be embarrassed about. Actually, seeing that the Bears likely will finish 3-3 in league play this season and likely will have a six-win regular season is quite remarkable. Wins over McFarland and Taft would give Arvin the most league victories since 2012 when the Bears went 7-5 and finished 3-3 in league, and would eclipse the total league wins the Bears had in the previous three seasons. McFarland is a playoff-bound team, but the five wins have come over teams ranked in the bottom third of the section by Calpreps.com, including a 13-12 win over Taft, ranked No. 87 of the 104 teams in the section that play 11-man football.
Trevor’s pick: Arvin 28, McFarland 12
Josh’s pick: Arvin 42, McFarland 13
No. 23 Porterville (6-2, 1-2) at Delano (3-5, 0-3)
The East Yosemite League has not been kind to Delano this season. This week, Porterville is going to be a problem. The Panthers were 6-0 to start the season before consecutive losses to Tulare Western and Tulare Union. This one will not be pretty for Delano.
Trevor’s pick: Porterville 34, Delano 14
Josh’s pick: Porterville 38, Delano 14
Bishop (6-2, 2-0) at Boron (3-6, 2-1)
Bishop has become the favorite to win the High Desert League with solid defense, a good run game, and more importantly, unlike the rest of the HDL, the Broncos don’t shoot themselves in the foot. Bishop’s two losses were by identical 13-7 scores in non-league play that were winnable games while the Broncos beat Kern Valley and Rosamond to open up league play. The Bobcats’ shot at a league title came crashing down in a 54-7 loss to California City two weeks ago before edging a 1-7 Kern Valley team 28-24 last week. Bishop and Cal City will play for the league title next week.
Trevor’s pick: Bishop 33, Boron 20
Josh’s pick: Bishop 34, Boron 21
Rosamond (2-6, 0-2) at California City (4-3, 2-0), Saturday, 7 p.m.
The reason I say that is because like Bishop, Cal City is the favorite this week and will likely be undefeated in HDL play heading into next week’s regular season finale against the Broncos. Cal City got a rare cancelation last week on the road at L.A.-Brentwood when a lightning storm halted play last Friday around Southern California. Unlike the rest of the league games that were played on Saturday, the non-league game for the Ravens had nowhere to be rescheduled other than Saturday, and seemingly was not in the best interest of travel for Cal City back down to L.A. It all makes sense, but still is a bummer for the kids that want to play as many games as possible.
Trevor’s pick: California City 28, Rosamond 14
Josh’s pick: California City 42, Rosamond 30
Burroughs (0-8, 0-3) at Hesperia-Sultana (3-5, 1-3)
We’ve been talking about winnable games for Burroughs in the final two weeks of the season, and here we are. After the Burros won 11 games last season and played for the Southern Section D-IX title, Burroughs graduated 98 percent of the passing offense and 87 percent of the rushing attack from last season. The Burros are averaging less than 10 points per game this season for first-year coach Sean Fullerton. Sultana comes in with three wins, including a 31-10 win over Hesperia in Mojave River League play. In a season where three Kern County programs are still winless with two weeks to go (Foothill and Golden Valley included) it appears none of them are a favorite this week.
Trevor’s pick; Sultana 28, Burroughs 13
Josh’s pick: Sultana 35, Burroughs 8
8-man
Desert (2-5, 0-0) at Cambria-Coast Union (2-5, 2-0)
Trevor’s pick: Coast Union 27, Desert 19
Josh’s pick: Coast Union 56, Desert 33
Cuyama Valley (0-5, 0-2) at Maricopa (0-6, 0-2)
Trevor’s pick: Maricopa 27, Cuyama Valley 20
Josh’s pick: Cuyama Valley 27, Maricopa 6
Lemoore-Kings Christian (2-5, 1-3) at Frazier Mountain (1-7, 0-5), Saturday, 6 p.m.
Trevor’s pick: Kings Christian 35, Frazier Mountain 19
Josh’s pick: Kings Christian 42, Frazier Mountain 19
________________________________________________________________
Trevor last week: 16-2 (.889)
Josh last week: 15-3 (.833)
Trevor this season: 124-49 (.716)
Josh this season: 126-47 (.728)
Trevor all-time: 983-358 (.733)
Josh all-time: 211-89 (.703)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.