As the end of the regular season nears, the top teams in leagues around the Central Section are beginning to show dominance and it’s reflective in this week’s BVarsity Central Section Top 25 football rankings.
The top-eight teams in the rankins all stay pat thanks to blowout wins across the board, but that could all change in the coming weeks.
After No. 8 Clovis lost to No. 1 Fresno-Central last week 53-14, the Cougars get another crack at the Tri-Rivers Athletic Conference heavies at No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan this week.
Ridgeview is on a three-game win streak and will play on the road at No. 13 Bakersfield Christian as one of those two teams will stay undefeated in the South Yosemite League as the regular season concludes in just three weeks.
1. Fresno-Central (7-0, 2-0 TRAC, Division I, previous rank, 1)
Central has beaten all seven opponents this season by at least 18 points, including a 53-14 drubbing of No. 8 Clovis last week. Another brilliant performance by quarterback Trent Tompkins, who threw for 344 yards on 14 of 22 passing and three touchdowns. Tompkins has now thrown for 36 touchdowns and ran for another three. The Central Section record for touchdowns by a quarterback in a season, according to historian Bob Barnett, is 62. Tompkin’s average of 5.57 touchdowns-per-game over 14 games would put him at 78 for the season. The senior should tack on more this week against unranked Clovis North on Thursday.
LAST WEEK: beat No. 8 Clovis, 53-14
THIS WEEK: vs. Clovis North, at Clovis-Buchanan (Thurs)
2. Clovis-Buchanan (5-2, 1-1 TRAC, D-I, 2)
Even in a rivalry game like Buchanan-Clovis West, the Bears likely were happy to not line up against one of the top 10 team in the state. In the previous two weeks, Buchanan lost at the hands of Concord-De La Salle and No. 1 Central. The Bears outscore the winless Golden Eagles 24-0 in the middle quarters and cruised to a 35-7 win. This week, on paper, looks like a close game against No. 8 Clovis, but when you look at the scores for Clovis in the Cougars two losses against Central (53-14) and No. 3 Liberty (48-10), it seems like this could get out of hand early.
LAST WEEK: beat Clovis West, 35-7
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 8 Clovis
3. Liberty (5-2, 2-0 SWYL, D-I, 3)
Even in a game where Liberty was penalized plenty, the Patriots were still able to blowout the competition in a 38-0 road win at Frontier. That’s consecutive shutouts for Liberty in Southwest Yosemite League play after beating No. 22 Centennial 55-0 on Sept. 28. Remove the two losses to No. 2 Buchanan (28-13) and to No. 7 state-ranked Mission Viejo (34-10), Liberty has outscored opponents 226-24.
LAST WEEK: beat Frontier, 38-0
THIS WEEK: at Stockdale
4. Bakersfield (5-2, 2-0 SWYL, D-I, 4)
Even in a game where the Drillers were without standout quarterback/safety Cameron Williams, BHS was able to find a way to roll in a 50-26 home win against No. 25 Garces. Carl Jones threw for 88 yards and had a team-high 87 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns as Wesley Wilson had three rushing scores and Ceyontay Bell scored on the ground and returned an interception 80-yards for a score. Williams is cleared to play this week and the Drillers, giving BHS their leader back after resting a knee injury suffered in the SWYL opener over Stockdale.
LAST WEEK: beat No. 25 Garces, 50-26
THIS WEEK: vs. Frontier
5. Tulare Union (7-0, 2-0 EYL, D-II, 5)
Last week’s 52-0 win over Delano is the fifth this season and the fourth consecutive for Tulare Union. Known for an explosive offense, led by senior quarterback Nathan Lamb, but the defense that has stood out for The Tribe. This week’s game against No. 20 Porterville will be the final test before the regular season finale against No. 6 Tulare Western.
LAST WEEK: beat Delano, 52-0
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 20 Porterville
6. Tulare Western (7-0, 2-0 EYL, D-II, 6)
The Mustangs past the first big test in the East Yosemite League in a 50-26 win over previously undefeated No. 20 Porterville. Tairyn Johnson continues to put up monster numbers with 231 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Johnson now has three 200-plus rushing yards and is averaging 200.7 rushing yards and has 22 rushing touchdowns. Johnson likely will not be called upon as much against Tulare-Mission Oak.
LAST WEEK: beat No. 20 Porterville, 50-26
THIS WEEK: vs. Tulare-Mission Oak
7. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (7-0, 2-0 CMAC, D-III, 7)
San Joaquin Memorial senior quarterback Alec Trujillo had a perfect night in the Panthers’ 49-6 win over Madera South. Trujillo was successful on all 15 of his passing attempts for 363 yards and five touchdowns. It’s the fourth 300-plus passing performance for Trujillo and the second consecutive. The Panthers will get a big test against No. 17 Fresno-Edison, after the Tigers beat No. 21 Madera 62-48 last week.
LAST WEEK: beat Madera South, 49-6
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 17 Fresno-Edison
8. Clovis (5-2, 1-1 TRAC, D-I, 8)
Clovis continues the treacherous two-week Tri-River Athletic Conference trek this week at No. 2 Buchanan on Friday after the Cougars suffered a 53-14 loss to No. 1 Central last week. The Cougars other loss this season is to No. 3 Liberty in a 48-10 defeat. The Cougars have been able to win the games that need to, including a 27-20 win over No. 19 Clovis East in the TRAC opener. But this is not one of those games. But a win this week for Clovis would really shake up the playoff brackets with just three weeks left in the regular season.
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 1 Fresno-Central, 53-14
THIS WEEK: at No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan
9. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (5-2, 1-0 Mountain, D-I, 11)
Thanks to Porterville and Visalia-Central Valley Christian losing last week, the idle Knights move up two spots back in the top 10. St. Joseph’s loss to Lompoc and Bakersfield Christian are starting to not look as bad on the resume, and the Knights win over Arroyo Grande sets St. Joseph up for a league title shot in the first year of the brand-new Mountain League here in the Central Section after the central coastal schools moved over from the Central Section.
LAST WEEK: BYE
THIS WEEK: vs. Atascadero
10. Ridgeview (5-2, 2-0 SYL, D-I, 12)
The start to the South Yosemite League slate has been smooth sailing for Ridgeview. The Wolf Pack are on a three-game win streak and have outscored Golden Valley and West 118-0. Ridgeview’s offense did not explode against West, but senior wide receiver Daelin Degraffenreid did catch three passes from Justin Hinzo for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Degraffenreid has six touchdown catches in the last four games and will be key as the Wolf Pack take on No. 13 Bakersfield Christian in a battle of SYL unbeatens.
LAST WEEK: beat West, 48-0
THIS WEEK: at No. 13 Bakersfield Christian
11. Kingsburg (6-1, 2-0 CSL, D-III, 20)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 12 Visalia-Central Valley Christian, 19-16
THIS WEEK: at No. 14 Dinuba
12. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (5-2, 1-1 CSL, D-IV, 10)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 11 Kingsburg, 19-16
THIS WEEK: vs. Hanford West
13. Bakersfield Christian (4-3, 2-0 SYL, D-III, 19)
LAST WEEK: beat Tehachapi, 56-12
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 10 Ridgeview
14. Dinuba (5-2, 1-1 CSL, D-IV, 14)
LAST WEEK: beat Selma, 35-0
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 11 Kingsburg
15. Santa Maria-Righetti (7-1, 2-0 Mountain, D-II, 13)
LAST WEEK: beat Atascadero, 42-14
THIS WEEK: at No. 18 Arroyo Grande
16. Sanger (6-1, 2-0 CMAC, D-I, 16)
LAST WEEK: beat Fresno-Bullard, 38-36
THIS WEEK: at Madera South
17. Fresno-Edison (4-3, 2-0 CMAC, D-I, 21)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 21 Madera, 62-48
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 7 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial
18. Arroyo Grande (6-2, 1-1 Mountain, D-I, 15)
LAST WEEK: beat Paso Robles, 35-21
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 15 Santa Maria-Righetti
19. Clovis East (4-3, 1-1 TRAC, D-I, 18)
LAST WEEK: beat Clovis North, 21-6
THIS WEEK: vs. Clovis West
20. Porterville (6-1, 1-1 EYL, D-IV, 9)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 6 Tulare Western, 50-26
THIS WEEK: at No. 5 Tulare Union
21. Madera (4-3, 0-2 CMAC, D-III, 17)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 17 Fresno-Edison, 62-48
THIS WEEK: at Fresno-Bullard
22. Centennial (5-2, 1-1 SWYL, D-I, 22)
LAST WEEK: beat Stockdale, 41-38
THIS WEEK: at No. 25 Garces
23. Kennedy (7-0, 3-0 SSL, D-V, 23)
LAST WEEK: BYE
THIS WEEK: vs. McFarland
24. Shafter (8-0, 4-0 SSL, D-V, 24)
LAST WEEK: beat Arvin, 48-0
THIS WEEK: BYE
25. Garces (2-5, 1-1 SWYL, D-II, 25)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 3 Bakersfield, 50-26
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 22 Centennial
Dropped out: none
Next five: Stockdale, Independence, Hanford, Caruthers, Visalia-Redwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.