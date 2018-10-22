Kern County got what it wanted last week with Shafter and Kennedy going head-to-head in a battle of undefeated teams for South Sequoia League supremacy in front of a standing room only crowd at Shafter as the Generals will now attempt a 10-0 regular season this week at rival Wasco.
This week, the final for the regular season, the city of Bakersfield gets the marquee game at Griffith Field as No. 3 Liberty plays for the Southwest Yosemite League championship at No. 4 Bakersfield.
This is why scheduling rivalries at the end of the season is key.
While No. 1 Fresno-Central and No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan played out the Tri-River Athletic Conference title five weeks ago, there is intrigue in league title playing out on the field.
But that takes nothing away from the fact that Central, the top-ranked team all season, is going for the program’s first 10-0 regular season at Lamonica Stadium against Clovis East on Thursday after the Grizzlies beat Clovis West 75-7 last week.
BVarsity Central Section Football Top 25 Rankings
1. Fresno-Central (9-0, 4-0 TRAC, Division I, previous rank 1)
Barring an utter collapse this week, Central coach Kyle Biggs and his Grizzlies are gearing up for a third consecutive Central Section Division I playoff No. 1 seed with a regular season finale against Clovis East at Lamonica Stadium on Thursday. Depending if 16 teams advance to the playoffs in D-I (there are now 17 team eligible with the addition of the central coast schools), the Grizzlies might very well get a first round bye and an extra day of rest off this week’s game.
LAST WEEK: last week, beat Clovis West, 75-7
THIS WEEK: vs. Clovis East, at Clovis, Thursday
2. Clovis-Buchanan (7-2, 3-1 TRAC, D-I, 2)
The Bears ease into the regular season finale with a blowout win over Clovis East. While junior running back Kendall Milton gets a lot of the headline with his dazzling abilities to lead the offense, it’s the defense that has been the stars for Buchanan. Take away the two losses to state top-10 programs Central and Concord-De La Salle, and the Bears yielded just 9 points in the seven wins. Expect the same this week’s closer against Clovis North.
LAST WEEK: beat Clovis East, 41-14
THIS WEEK: vs. Clovis North
3. Liberty (8-1*, 4-0 SWYL, D-I, 3)
Can Friday night get here soon enough already? The regular season finale for the Patriots at No. 4 Bakersfield is here and is now living up to the hype surrounding it all season. Since the 28-13 loss to No. 2 Buchanan on Sept. 7, Liberty is on a five-game win streak and has outscored opponents 203-24. Sam Stewart, Jr. has rushed for 406 yards and four touchdowns in the last two weeks and the defense has given up just two touchdowns in league play. A win Friday would set the Patriots’ up for a likely No. 2 vs. No. 3 semifinal matchup at Buchanan next month.
LAST WEEK: beat No. 22 Garces, 31-7
THIS WEEK: at No. 4 Bakersfield
4. Bakersfield (7-2, 4-0, D-I, 4)
Like Liberty, the Drillers have found a groove. After losing to Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon 31-7 at home on Sept. 21, BHS has rolled right through the SWYL with ease leading into the biggest game of the season in Kern County. There likely isn’t much of a chance for BHS to leapfrog Liberty and Buchanan to the No. 2, so that alone should not be a factor. What should be is winning Friday night. Under Paul Golla, BHS has gone undefeated in league five times. Each one of those seasons the Drillers ended up winning the D-I section title.
LAST WEEK: beat No. 25 Centennial, 51-10
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 3 Bakersfield
5. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (9-0, 4-0 CMAC, D-III, 6)
After edging Clovis East 28-21 in the final non-league game, Memorial has crushed league competition in the County/Metro Athletic Conference, including last week’s 55-13 win over Madera. This week’s regular season finale against No. 17 Sanger is no cupcake, but with Memorial beating No. 14 Fresno-Edison 41-4 and Edison beating Sanger 43-21 last week, the numbers indicate a 10-0 regular season and the No. 1 seed in D-III playoffs for the Panthers, which Memorial won last season 45-31 over Tulare Western.
LAST WEEK: beat Madera, 55-13
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 17 Sanger
6. Tulare Union (9-0, 4-0 EYL, D-II, 5)
What a way to end a scoreless streak for the vaunted Tulare Union defense. The Tribe had gone 24 quarters, a span of eight weeks not giving up a score before Tulare-Mission Oak scored a late field goal in the fourth quarter. That defense will be put to the biggest test this week against fellow undefeated No. 7 Tulare Western. It was the same scenario last season with both teams 9-0 going into this week, only this time Tulare Western are now in D-II. So much on the line.
LAST WEEK: beat Tulare-Mission Oak, 41-3
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 7 Tulare Western
7. Tulare Western (9-0, 4-0 EYL, D-II, 7)
This is what the Mustangs wanted in the move up to D-II. Last season, Tulare Western lost to Tulare Union 61-26 in the regular season finale while advancing to the D-III championship game. Now, this game means even more knowing the winner will be the No. 1 seed in D-II. A win would also likely be a determining factor on who gets to be the home team in the D-II finals at Bob Mathias Stadium, which the two teams share as a home field as the likely top-two seeds in the playoffs.
LAST WEEK: beat Porterville-Monache, 55-12
THIS WEEK: at No. 6 Tulare Union
8. Clovis (6-3, 2-2 TRAC, D-I, 8)
While all of the hoopla in D-I this season has been on Central-Buchanan in the TRAC and Bakersfield-Liberty in the SWYL, Clovis has quietly put together a solid season and likely 5-seed in D-I. The Cougars’ only losses have come to Liberty in non-league play and to Central and Buchanan in TRAC play. A win Friday over Clovis West (1-7) will set the Cougars up nicely with home games in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
LAST WEEK: beat Clovis North, 28-0
THIS WEEK: vs. Clovis West
9. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (7-2, 3-0 Mountain, D-I, 9)
It's awesome that one of the most interesting pregame rituals will lead into the first Mountain League title game. St. Joseph and No. 13 Santa Maria-Righetti are separated by a street light at the corner of Bradley and Foster in Santa Maria and the visiting team leaves its own campus and walks together across the street into the opponent’s stadium. Both teams are undefeated in league play in the first season in the Central Section after moving over from the Southern Section. Let the festivities begin.
LAST WEEK: beat Paso Robles, 46-14
THIS WEEK: at No. 13 Santa Maria-Righetti
10. Bakersfield Christian (6-3, 4-0 SYL, D-III, 10)
Let’s explain why BCHS is still behind St. Joseph in the rankings but ahead of No. 11 Visalia-Central Valley Christian. Yes, the Eagles beat the Knights 38-31 at home on Sept. 7. What does not factor in is the two losses to out-of-area powers like Las Vegas-Faith Lutheran or Westlake Village-Oaks Christian or even the fact that CVC beat BCHS but lost to St. Joseph. It’s the fact that the Knights have four wins over teams with plus-20 rating by Calpreps.com and the Eagles only have two. The Eagles, as heavy favorites over Golden Valley, should clinch first SYL title outright and fifth consecutive overall.
LAST WEEK: beat Independence, 42-21
THIS WEEK: at Golden Valley
11. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (7-2, 3-1 CSL, D-IV, 11)
LAST WEEK: beat Selma, 49-7
THIS WEEK: vs. Exeter
12. Dinuba (7-2, 3-1 CSL, D-II, 12)
LAST WEEK: beat Exeter, 43-16
THIS WEEK: at Hanford West
13. Santa Maria-Righetti (8-1, 3-0 Mountain, D-II, 13)
LAST WEEK: BYE
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 9 Santa Maria-St. Joseph
14. Fresno-Edison (5-4, 3-1 CMAC, D-I, 16)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 17 Sanger, 43-21
THIS WEEK: vs. No. 24 Fresno-Bullard
15. Shafter (9-0, 5-0 SSL, D-V, 20)
LAST WEEK: beat No. 23 Kennedy, 47-14
THIS WEEK: at Wasco
16. Kingsburg (7-2, 3-1 CSL, D-III, 15)
LAST WEEK: beat Hanford West, 69-20
THIS WEEK: vs. Selma
17. Sanger (7-2, 3-1 CMAC, D-I, 14)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 14 Fresno-Edison, 43-21
THIS WEEK: at No. 5 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial
18. Ridgeview (6-3, 3-1 SYL, D-I, 17)
LAST WEEK: beat Tehachapi, 48-0
THIS WEEK: at Independence
19. Arroyo Grande (7-3, 2-2 Mountain, D-I, 18)
LAST WEEK: beat Atascadero, 35-0
THIS WEEK: BYE
20. Porterville (7-2, 2-2 EYL, D-IV, 22)
LAST WEEK: beat Delano, 42-13
THIS WEEK: vs. Porterville-Monache
21. Hanford (6-3, 4-0 WYL, D-II, 24)
LAST WEEK: beat Visalia-Golden West, 49-24
THIS WEEK: at Lemoore
22. Garces (3-6, 2-2 SWYL, D-II, 21)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 3 Liberty, 31-7
THIS WEEK: at Stockdale
23. Kennedy (8-1, 4-1 SSL, D-V, 19)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 15 Shafter, 47-14
THIS WEEK: vs. Chavez
24. Fresno-Bullard (3-6, 2-2 CMAC, D-I, 25)
LAST WEEK: beat Madera South, 55-15
THIS WEEK: at No. 14 Fresno-Edison
25. Centennial (5-4, 1-3 SWYL, D-I, 23)
LAST WEEK: lost to No. 4 Bakersfield, 51-10
THIS WEEK: vs. Frontier
Dropped out: NONE
Next five: Clovis East, Liberty-Madera Ranchos, Visalia-Mt. Whitney, Nipomo, Caruthers
