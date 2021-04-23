You have permission to edit this article.
Week 5 prep football scoreboard

Kern Valley 40, Arvin 34

Shafter 41, Golden Valley 14

Mira Monte 40, Foothill 12

South 22, North 13

West 21, Independence 14

Liberty 35, Bakersfield 0

Frontier 25, Centennial 13

Ridgeview 32, Stockdale 6

