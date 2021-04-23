Week 5 prep football scoreboard

Kern Valley 40, Arvin 34
Shafter 41, Golden Valley 14
Mira Monte 40, Foothill 12
West 21, Independence 14
Liberty 35, Bakersfield 0
Frontier 25, Centennial 13
Ridgeview 32, Stockdale 6
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 79F. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 23, 2021 @ 11:59 pm
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 108,195
Deaths: 1,345
Recovered Residents: 38,500
Number of Negative Tests: 373,833
Number of Pending Tests*: 514
Updated: 4/23/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.