Week 4 prep football scoreboard

Garces 58, Bakersfield Christian 12

Shafter 43, Mira Monte 6

Foothill 36, Kern Valley 34

Golden Valley 28, Arvin 22

South 54, Highland 30

North 20, West 13

Liberty 44, Stockdale 14

Centennial 31, Ridgeview 12

Frontier 28, Bakersfield 7

