Week 3 prep scoreboard

Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego 42, Bakersfield Christian 22

Palmdale-Paraclete 34, Garces 6

Shafter 49, Foothill 6

Golden Valley 46, Kern Valley 0

Mira Monte at Arvin, 7:30

Independence 26, Highland 21

North 17, East 14

South 35, West 13

Liberty 23, Frontier 19

Centennial 20, Stockdale 14

