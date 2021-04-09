Week 3 prep football scoreboard

Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego 42, Bakersfield Christian 22
Palmdale-Paraclete 34, Garces 6
Shafter 49, Foothill 6
Golden Valley 46, Kern Valley 0
Mira Monte 24 Arvin 14
North 17, East 14
South 35, West 13
Liberty 23, Frontier 19
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 106,984
Deaths: 1,304
Recovered Residents: 38,251
Number of Negative Tests: 361,152
Number of Pending Tests*: 638
Updated: 4/9/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.