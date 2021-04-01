You have permission to edit this article.
Week 2 prep football scoreboard

Foothill 33, Arvin 6

Shafter 48, Kern Valley 0

Golden Valley 16, Mira Monte 15 (OT)

South 17, East 0

Independence 39, North 13

Highland 63, West 21

Liberty 38, Centennial 14

Frontier 19, Ridgeview 14

Tulare Western 12, Wasco 8

