Wednesday's postseason prep baseball scores

Central Section playoffs, semifinals

Division I

No. 1 Clovis-Buchanan 6, No. 5 Stockdale 4

No. 6 Liberty 6, No. 10 Clovis 5, 8 innings

Division III

No. 4 Ridgeview 1, No. 1 Templeton 0

Division IV

No. 8 Santa Maria 7, No. 4 Taft 2

No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 5, No. 3 Morro Bay 1

Division VI

No. 1 Kennedy 7, No. 5 Kern Valley 0

