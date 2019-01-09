20181201-bc-basketball

Mira Monte defenders Aymar Cazares and Diego Garcia set a trap on Wasco ballhandler Art Romero earlier this season.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Looking to attend a game tonight? Here's the local lineup in Bakersfield:

Boys basketball

East at South, 6:30

Highland at Mira Monte, 6:30

Golden Valley at Independence, 6:30

Foothill at North, 6:30

West at Ridgeview, 6:30

Bakersfield Christian at Tehachapi, 6:30

Girls basketball

South at East, 6:30

Mira Monte at Highland, 6:30

Independence at Golden Valley, 6:30

North at Foothill, 6:30

Ridgeview at West, 6:30

Tehachapi at Bakersfield Christian, 6:30

Boys soccer

Highland at Mira Monte, 6:30

Golden Valley at Independence, 6:30

Foothill at North, 6:30

West at Ridgeview, 6:30

Bakersfield Christian at Tehachapi, 6:30

Girls soccer

Mira Monte at Highland, 6:30

Independence at Golden Valley, 6:30

North at Foothill, 6:30

Ridgeview at West, 6:30

Tehachapi at Bakersfield Christian, 6:30

