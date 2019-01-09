Looking to attend a game tonight? Here's the local lineup in Bakersfield:
Boys basketball
East at South, 6:30
Highland at Mira Monte, 6:30
Golden Valley at Independence, 6:30
Foothill at North, 6:30
West at Ridgeview, 6:30
Bakersfield Christian at Tehachapi, 6:30
Girls basketball
South at East, 6:30
Mira Monte at Highland, 6:30
Independence at Golden Valley, 6:30
North at Foothill, 6:30
Ridgeview at West, 6:30
Tehachapi at Bakersfield Christian, 6:30
Boys soccer
Highland at Mira Monte, 6:30
Golden Valley at Independence, 6:30
Foothill at North, 6:30
West at Ridgeview, 6:30
Bakersfield Christian at Tehachapi, 6:30
Girls soccer
Mira Monte at Highland, 6:30
Independence at Golden Valley, 6:30
North at Foothill, 6:30
Ridgeview at West, 6:30
Tehachapi at Bakersfield Christian, 6:30
