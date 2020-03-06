A season-ending, penalty-kick loss proved to be even more disheartening than Foothill players and coaches realized it would be.
It was announced Friday that Pasadena-Marshall, which defeated the Trojans via PKs in the opening round of the Division 4 Boys Soccer Regional Championships on Tuesday, would be disqualified from the postseason for using an ineligible player.
Marshall, which was scheduled to face Bellflower in the D-4 title game on Saturday, was using a player who competed with an outside club team during the high school season, which is a violation of CIF rules. As a result, Bellflower was named regional champion via forfeit.
Foothill coach Ty Rose said Friday "started with a little bit of hope that we could possibly match up with Oak Hills," which lost 4-1 to Marshall in semifinal play Thursday night.
Foothill athletic director Mike Biezad and officials from Oak Hills spent much of the day speaking with CIF officials, hoping to arrange a game between the teams on Saturday, with the winner earning the right to play Bellflower for the regional title early next week.
But it eventually became clear the efforts were futile, a result that left a bad taste in Biezad's mouth.
"We're upset," he said. "Our coach is upset, our players are upset. We would have liked the opportunity to have played and not basically have our chance taken away because somebody else cheated."
Rose says there was palpable frustration in the room when he met with the team after school. As a result, he says he and his players plan to write hand-written letters to the CIF over the weekend to express their disappointment with the situation.
"It may not help us, but it may help somebody in the future that's in a similar situation if they know how it affects the student-athletes," Rose said. "For it to end like that is tough.
"Even for Bellflower...you get an email today saying you're state champs (and) don't get that moment on the field. I think the CIF could handle it a little bit better, for sure."
