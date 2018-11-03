It’s onto the Central Section semifinals for the Garces boys water polo team, which beat Fresno-Central, 17-4, on Saturday.
The Rams, the No. 1 seed in the tournament bracket, beat the No. 9-seeded Grizzlies at Garces and will host No. 4 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial on Wednesday. Game time is to be determined.
Saturday’s win saw the Rams (19-6) get three goals in the first quarter and five more in the second to race out to an 8-1 lead. Eric Klang scored five goals, while Joe Starr and Rory Begin each scored four. George Rice had three and Josh Pavletich added another.
Head coach Jason Gall said that was a strength of the Rams this season — a balanced attack, that can hit the opposition from multiple angles.
Klang leads the team with over 100 goals on the year.
“We have four guys that can score a lot of goals. And other guys who are capable of scoring a lot also,” Gall said.
Garces is the defending D-II Central Section champion and advanced to the semifinals of the NorCal Championships last year. Klang said the Rams are faster in the water and a bit more experienced in goal compared to last season.
“I’m not going to say we’re better than last year. Last year was a special team. We’re just better in different ways,” Gall said. “Different type of team this year.”
Garces girls lean on defense
The Garces girls water polo team also moved onto the D-II Central Section semifinals after beating Morro Bay, 3-2, on Saturday.
Garces was the road team, seeded No. 5, facing the No. 4 Pirates.
Logan Wimbish scored two goals for the Rams while Laura Gonzalez netted the other.
The Rams advance to Wednesday’s semifinals where they’ll travel to take on No. 1 Porterville. Time of the game is to be determined.
Head coach Jason Gall said the Rams were inexperienced entering the year with just five returning players. But a cast of freshmen and some impact first-year contributors have boosted Garces’ chances, as the Rams are now 17-7 on the year.
“We’re fast, we play good defense and we’re pretty good in the cage,” Gall said. “It keeps us in a lot of games.”
Bakersfield Christian falls in overtime
The Eagles, seeded No. 3 in the Division III Central Section bracket, lost to No. 6 Strathmore, 12-11, in overtime.
The game was played Saturday afternoon at Garces.
The Eagles finished the year with a 10-4 overall record. They won an East Sequoia League championship and then beat No. 14 Chowchilla, 10-3, in the opening round of the Central Section tournament.
