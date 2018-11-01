Friday's games

Central Section playoffs

First round, 7 p.m. start times

Division I

No. 14 Clovis North at No. 3 Liberty

No. 13 Clovis East at No. 4 Bakersfield

No. 11 Centennial at No. 6 Clovis

No. 9 Fresno-Edison at No. 8 Ridgeview

D-II

No. 11 Frontier at No. 6 Nipomo

No. 10 Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley at No. 7 Stockdale

No. 9 Visalia-Redwood at No. 8 Garces

D-III

No. 11 West at No. 6 Independence

No. 10 Highland at No. 7 Chowchilla

No. 9 South at No. 8 San Luis Obispo

D-IV

No. 12 Chavez at No. 5 Kerman

No. 11 Tulare-Mission Oak at No. 6 North

No. 9 East at No. 8 Wasco

D-V

No. 15 Fresno-McLane at No. 3 Kennedy

No. 11 Reedley-Immanuel at No. 6 Arvin

D-VI (quarterfinals)

No. 5 California City at No. 4 McFarland

No. 8 Boron at No. 1 Strathmore

8-man (quarterfinals)

No. 7 Desert at No. 2 Fresno Christian