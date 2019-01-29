Kadar Waller has been cleared to play basketball again at Bakersfield Christian.
The senior guard was deemed ineligible last Thursday after the Central Section commissioner’s office found evidence from an anonymous letter which indicated illegal recruiting against BCHS and a possible falsified family move by the Waller family.
That information was found to be unsubstantiated and Waller’s eligibility was reinstated Tuesday morning, according to Bakersfield Christian boys basketball coach Kyle Shiloh.
Waller will play Wednesday for BCHS in a road game at Ridgeview. He missed one game total — a 73-72 double-overtime loss on Jan. 23 at West.
“It’s unfortunate. Without going into detail,” Shiloh said. “I am glad it’s all fixed and the kid gets to finish out his senior season. I will say that our administration and the parents did great during all of this.”
Waller did not play in last Friday’s win at home against Tehachapi, but is back with the team and will practice Tuesday afternoon. The Eagles are 19-4 overall and 7-1 in South Yosemite League play. BCHS is tied atop the league standings with Independence with three games left in the regular season. BCHS hosts Independence on Friday.
“(Waller) was amazing. I thought he was going to break. As a teenage kid, he could have done badly,” Shiloh said. “He has been upbeat through the whole process. He looks hungry and wants to take all of his frustration out on the basketball court.”
Aside from being without Waller in the team's loss to West, the Eagles were also without junior forward Ben Yurosek because of a hip injury. With Waller and Yurosek back in the lineup this week, Shiloh said he feels the Eagles are back at full strength heading into the Division IV playoffs that begin on Feb. 14.
“That was a rough week-and-a-half for us,” Shiloh said. “We were playing the best basketball played before all of this happened. I feel good about where we are at.”
Continue to check back on Bakersfield.com as the story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.