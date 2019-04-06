Liberty senior Daniel Viveros took home first place at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational on Saturday with a shot put throw of 66 feet, 9.75 inches. It's the second straight year Viveros finished first overall at the Southern California meet, which brings in top high school athletes from throughout the United States and abroad.
Liberty's Faith Bender finished second in the girls discus with a throw of 163-10.
Taft's Macayla Wells came in fifth in the heptathlon with a score of 4,220.
