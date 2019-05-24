CLOVIS — After Liberty senior Daniel Viveros posted the top shot put mark in the nation on May 8 at the South Area meet, his season took a short detour when he came down with a cold.
Then the rain fell during the Central Section Championships last Saturday and Viveros had to do just enough to advance to his third and final state meet.
But on Friday at the 101st CIF State Track and Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium, all of that was forgotten when his first discus attempt sailed beyond 185 feet and the weekend started off with a big plus for the defending shot put champion.
Viveros only made two attempts in the two discus and will go into the finals seeded second at 186-5.
“I have a lot of confidence coming in,” Viveros said. “I had two really good throws and I really didn’t put a lot on them so I am happy with that. I will build from there.”
Viveros is no stranger to the state finals, the defending state champion in the shot put is in his third and final one before heading off to Ole Miss next season. Friday was about working out kinks. Saturday is about making history.
Like the discus, Viveros only took two attempts in the shot put. His second was the top qualifying mark for the finals at 68-1.75.
“Today I was just trying to get a mark and fixing anything we need to fix and making sure we are good for (Saturday),” Viveros said.
Viveros is not alone in the shot put finals.
Shafter’s Thomas Richardson advanced with the fourth-best mark at 59-0.75.
The Cal State Bakersfield-bound senior was ecstatic after his third and final throw propelled him into his first finals appearance.
During the early portion of his junior football season for the Generals in 2017, Richardson injured the labrum in his right shoulder that required surgery in March of last year.
Richardson was shelved last season and was away from throwing competition for 21 months before this season began.
“When you look back and connect the dots, man, let’s cherish this moment we have here,” Richardson said. “At one point I wasn’t capable of doing much. To be here with all of these great athletes is a dream come true.”
Richardson set a personal-best of 59-8 at South Area and qualified with a fourth-place finish last week at the section championships.
Richardson's first throw of 53-4.5 was nowhere close to the finals and he fouled on his second attempt.
“I was on that last throw and had two that just weren’t doing it,” Richardson said. “I told coach (Matt Godbehere) that I’m going for it. I was all in or all out. The chips were all on the table. I am getting chills just thinking about it. I am so happy to be here.”
It was a lot of hard work and therapy, but Richardson, like his brother, Greg, is a finalist in the shot put. Greg Richardson advanced and finished ninth his senior year at Shafter in 2015 before heading to UC Davis on scholarship.
“It was far-fetched, man,” Richardson said. “I was thinking, ‘What if?’ in therapy everyday. Every day I woke up and went to therapy for this meet. And to get into the finals is something I have worked for and knew deep down I could do this.”
Now Viveros and Richardson have a chance to add more hardware to the long history in throws in Kern County history on Saturday.
“It’s comfortable to have a familiar face there,” Richardson said. “It makes it all worth it to just go out there and just lose yourself. It’s the last stage. There is nothing else.”
