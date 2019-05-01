As a quiet and humble competitor, at times it takes a lot to even get a word out of Liberty senior Daniel Viveros.
However, on Wednesday during the track and field championship for the three Yosemite leagues in Kern County, Viveros’ emotions got the best of him.
Surprised with a video presentation of his accomplishments during the final meet on his home turf at Liberty, Viveros cried tears of happiness as his parents, Leonard and Jaime, stood by while public address announcer Carl Bryan spent a good two minutes going over the extensive honors for Viveros.
The list is long.
Viveros is the defending CIF State champion in the boys shot put and is currently second in the nation in the event at 68 feet, 11 inches.
Knowing that this is his final meet at home after four years of being the top thrower in the county and now the best in California for the past two seasons, the presentation was a big moment for Viveros.
“It’s my senior year and after everything that has happened and winning a state title, this means a lot,” Viveros said. “It means a lot to get so much support from Liberty and what everyone has had for me.”
Viveros, signed to Ole Miss, won the discus title at 188-4 and missed his personal-best in the shot put by five inches with a mark of 68-6. Viveros has the second and third-best marks in the U.S. this season in the shot put.
Liberty swept the Southwest Yosemite League titles as Ramon Henderson won two events for the Patriot boys in the 200 (21.87) and the high jump (6-2).
The Liberty girls were led by three multiple event winners, and all are sophomores. Reese Renz set a wind-legal season-best time in the 100 hurdles in 14.41, won the 300 hurdles (43.83) and the long jump (18-0). Rebecca Vanderpoel won the 200 (25.16). Renz and Vanderpoel, along with Simi Ayeni and Amanda Amos won the 1,600 relay in 4:01.47 and the 800 (2:20.20), and Faith Bender won the shot put (44-10 and discus (158-9).
Highland sweeps SEYL titles
Highland swept the boys and girls Southeast Yosemite League titles. On the girls side, the Scots had four multiple-event winners in Haley Ulloa in the 1,600 (5:34.73) and the 3,200 (11:58.13), Julie Johnson won the 300 hurdles (49.42) and the 200 (26.29). Jessianne Solis won the shot put (34-7) and the discus and Mayra Gomez won the long jump (14-6) and the triple jump (30-4.5).
The Highland boys won the league title for the fourth consecutive season as sophomore Jacob Yagers won the 1,600 (4:27.06) and had the top overall time in the 3,200 in 9:43.17.
The West boys won the South Yosemite League title with 168 points, besting Ridgeview by 56 points. Independence won the girls SYL title.
East sprinters enjoying the competition
When East senior Syrena Hamilton crossed the finish line in the girls 100, she was followed right behind by her teammate, and best friend, Neshara Smith.
Hamilton won the SEYL title in 12.45 with Smith just .13 seconds behind.
“It’s so fun,” Smith said. “It’s exhilarating … running against my best friend is the best thing.”
Bakersfield High freshman Mia Bolton had the top overall girls 100 time of 12.25.
