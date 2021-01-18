With opportunities to hold a 2020-21 high school sports season continuing to shrink, Central Valley coaches are turning up the pressure on state officials with hopes of getting a return to play plan in place.
In a press release issued Monday, the Coalition of San Joaquin Valley Coaches announced it would be holding a press conference lobbying for a return to play in front of the Bullard High School football field on Wednesday. The rally will begin at 3:30 p.m.
The effort is being led by Don Arax, Rustin Pickett, Kyle Biggs and Rich Hammond, football coaches from Bulard, Hoover, Fresno Central and Clovis respectively.
The release stated that coaches were frustrated by a lack of communication among the CIF, the state and county health agencies.
It also stated that coaches have circulated petitions to parents calling for all sports to return if counties enter the red COVID tier, the second-least restrictive of the four-tier system.
The overwhelming majority of California counties, including Kern, are currently in the most-restrictive purple tier. A recent release by the CIF stated that cross country, golf, swimming and diving, tennis and track and field would be the only sports allowed to compete if Kern remains in purple.
"If the numbers of COVID-19 cases come down significantly in spring — and we have hope that they will — we need to be prepared to offer a fuller range of sports to our kids," Arax said. "Right now, our student-athletes are caught in this cruel limbo and suffering in ways I've never seen."
Local football coaches have also devised multiple schedule models to put into action if coronavirus cases drop to a point where games and practices can occur with a low rate of infection.
If a flattened curve comes in early spring, practices would begin Feb. 8, and teams would play seven regular-season games and three playoff games. If it occurs at a later date, practices would begin March 22, with teams playing five league games and two playoff games.
"We have to be prepared to give these kids an outlet when the COVID-19 numbers come down," Pickett said. "To me, it's not a question of if we play, but when can we safely fit in an abbreviated season."
This is the latest in a recent series of rallies held with hopes of fast-tracking the return of high school sports. Last Friday, 138 groups, including one in Tehachapi, took part in rallies organized by the group Let Them Play CA.
California is one of just six states that does not have a start date set for a return to competition.