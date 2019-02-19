ARVIN — The regular season didn't go at all the way the Mira Monte boys soccer team had planned. The playoffs, however, have been a much different story.
Seeded No. 10 in the Central Section Division IV bracket, the Lions have thrived playing the role of underdogs.
That continued on Tuesday night in the D-IV semifinals as Mira Monte registered a thrilling penalty kick shootout victory over No. 3 Arvin.
It was the third upset of the postseason by the Lions, the defending D-IV section champions.
"Because of our record we are viewed by a lot of people as an underdog," Mira Monte coach Ben Warren said. "We've used that as motivation because we don't view ourself that way. We know how talented we are...We dealt with a lot of injuries during the regular season. Finally getting healthy at the right time made a big difference, but then these guys, once the playoffs hit, they're hungry. They want to win. Not that that wasn't there in the regular season, but it seems like a switch kind of went on."
Mira Monte (13-10-6) will face top-seeded Foothill in the D-IV championship game.
The Lions earned a return spot in the finals after edging Arvin 4-3 (4-2).
Senior captain Victor Murrillo clinched the win by hitting a hard shot into the middle part of back of the net during the fifth round of penalty kicks.
There was a plethora of twists and turns and lots of drama before Murrillo finally ended things.
Early in the game, Arvin (15-5-2) looked like it would run away with win after grabbing a 2-0 lead by the midpoint of the first half.
Mira Monte fought back and made it 2-1 at halftime, thanks to Juan Rubio's short rebound goal in the 23rd minute.
The Lions tied things, 2-2, early in the second half on a goal by Jonathan Alvarenga.
It remained deadlocked until Olvan Ferman knocked in a short goal after a corner kick by Cesar Calderon with just two minutes remaining in the game, plus stoppage time.
Desperate to score the equalizer, Arvin furiously went on the attack firing a barrage of shots in the direction of Mira Monte goalkeeper Jose Saavedra.
Finally, with time just about to expire, Carlos Norzagaray expertly placed a cross in front of the net and Jorge Rosales jumped up and forward, heading the ball into the back of the net.
The score sent the large Arvin crowd into a frenzy.
But after neither team could connect for a goal during 30 minutes of overtime play, the game was decided by penalty kicks.
"You have to give it to Mira Monte, they stuck with us the whole game, especially when the momentum was on our side," Arvin coach Noah Weber said. "...We just felt like if we could have kept the ball on the ground a little bit and capitalized on our counterattacks that it would have been a different game. But when it goes to PK's, it's anyone’s game."
