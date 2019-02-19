A year ago, Tymer Mitchell wasn’t thinking about his future.
He couldn’t get out of his own way or remove himself from the troubles that surrounded him.
As a junior on the North High boys basketball team, Mitchell walked off the court mid-game. His grades dipped. He was expelled from North High after being in two fights on campus. His chance to play competitive basketball again seemed lost as did the hope of getting a high school diploma and being the first in his family to go to college.
He was in a tailspin far too common in communities like the one he lives in just north of downtown Bakersfield off 35th street.
Sent to Vista High School — the continuation school for the Kern High School District — after his expulsion from North, Mitchell’s future seemed bleak. Running the streets seemed like a real, yet terrifying, possibility.
Then he turned a corner and found a second chance in life can be accomplished, even for someone who hadn't previously had many positive role models in his life to show him a proper path to adulthood.
Fast forward to now, and Mitchell is a senior team captain back on campus at North as the the 6th-seeded Stars are on the road Wednesday in the Central Section Division III semifinals at No. 2 Reedley-Immanuel.
Not only is Mitchell thriving on the court, averaging a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds per game, his GPA is at 3.4 this year after dipping nearly below 2.0 before his expulsion. College and basketball beyond high school seem like realistic goals even if he still needs to be mindful of every action he takes.
“I need to stay focused and stay on the right track,” Mitchell said. “I limited my circle. I stopped talking to certain people. Everybody told me whatever decision I make, there will be an obstacle, and that’s true. I make good choices now, and everything has been good since I came back to North.”
Downward spiral
During the Lloyd Williams/Kern Schools Shootout in December 2017, Mitchell felt frustration building within himself. During a game for North, everything boiled over and he grabbed his bag and walked away from the team.
“It just got to a point that I got tired and felt like an unwanted part of the team and I just walked off,” Mitchell said.
Then came the fights, and the administration at North was forced to expel Mitchell.
While at Vista, Mitchell soon realized the opportunity he lost due to his actions.
“It wasn’t for me. You couldn’t do much,” Mitchell said. “I felt trapped. I felt like it was over. When I came back (to North), I was talking to my counselor and she told me I was on thin ice. She told me I have one more opportunity and I’ve taken advantage of that and I’ve been on the right path since then.”
Allowing Mitchell back at North was always the plan for the administration, but not after he fulfilled his punishment.
The comeback
North hired former Liberty head coach and Fresno Pacific assistant A.J. Shearon as its new head boys basketball coach last spring.
Shearon knew there were players on his team, like Mitchell, with troubled pasts, but he wanted to give them a chance.
“I just felt it was important that I have a clean slate with everyone,” Shearon said. “Whatever happened before was irrelevant to me as long as they did what we asked them to do and bought in and showed up we were going to love them and take care of them no matter what.”
It was something that gave young men like Mitchell, who come from rough neighborhoods, a little guidance from positive male role models. It also allows them more than one opportunity to succeed or be deemed a failure by modern society.
“He is still one step away from making a bad decision,” Shearon said. “If he does something stupid tonight, it could all go away. It’s him having to deal with that constant pressure. He always has to make the right decision … He’s in a situation where if he missteps, he’s in jeopardy of some serious repercussions. That’s what makes it so much more special with what he has been able to do, because he’s had to walk this tight wire where he can’t make mistakes.”
As a coach and educator, Shearon wants to give his players a fighting chance in life.
“It’s rare they are given a fresh start,” Shearon said. “They are pigeon-holed into a certain community or certain way of life. They’re just kids. We need to give them a second start.”
Shearon said he quickly learned how strong-willed and determined Mitchell was.
“His attitude, his leadership, he is the best leader I have coached in high school or college,” Shearon said. “His work ethic is the best that I’ve ever coached high school or college. He’s always had those qualities, he just needed an avenue to express those in a healthy way.”
Shearon said he wanted to feel the team out and see who became leaders on their own.
Mitchell was not allowed on the North campus until the start of school in August. So when the Stars were playing in summer tournaments and practicing in the offseason, the only time Mitchell could be with his team was at off-campus sites like River Lakes Community Center. Despite the small window of opportunity given, Mitchell showed his true self to the coaches that he was more than the previous perception of him.
“We didn’t have captains or leaders, we were just this group of people,” Shearon said. “He just naturally rose to the occasion. The way he plays, all of the other players respect that. When you have a guy that’s laying out on the floor for every loose ball and playing super hard on defense, other players respect that. It naturally turns into a leadership role.”
The present leads to the future
Mitchell and Shearon know he is one of the fortunate ones. The situations and opportunities lie in wait, but there is the worry about the others out there that didn’t get out and into a positive situation.
"It’s about how many other kids that are out there like Tymer that aren’t in a program where they have an opportunity to get a second chance or they made that serious mistake that he didn’t end up making that I am sure he could have many times that are now locked up," Shearon said.
The administration at North has taken notice of the changes in Mitchell.
“I knew he had it in him,” North High Dean of Students Melisa Rizo said. “To see the 180 in him is remarkable. He’s a great young man with a great heart. What he has done is inspiring. He is now a leader on our campus. What he is doing is remarkable.”
Now for Mitchell, every move he makes on the court and in life is calculated to put him in the right situation and out of harm’s way.
“I just felt that where I come from, I had to make better choices,” Mitchell said. “There isn’t much for me out there and I have to work everything. Nothing is handed to me.”
When Mitchell was expelled and sent to Vista, he made a vow to himself that he would not only make a change for himself, but for all of the doubters and those that wanted to give him one more chances to prove himself.
“I wanted to come back and change to show everybody that I really deserve to be on the team and tell them who I really am.”
