Two high school basketball tournaments will tip off this week in Kern County, with local teams taking the court in early-season matchups.
North High School will host the Lloyd Williams/Kern Schools Federal Credit Union Shootout, where some of the area’s top teams will take the court.
The tournament opens Wednesday with games going on simultaneously at the new and old gymnasiums at North. Independence and Stockdale get things going at 3:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., Foothill will face Liberty and Frontier will play Golden Valley.
Bakersfield High and Bakersfield Christian, along with Shafter and Tehachapi, will take the courts at 6:30. The 8 p.m. nightcaps will feature North against Ridgeview and Garces playing Porterville-Monache.
The tournament will run through the weekend, with the championship game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
In girls hoops, Shafter will host the Play With Honor Tournament, which begins Thursday. Rosamond will take on East and Golden Valley will play Delano at 4:30 p.m., which will be followed at 6 p.m. by Shafter against South and Garces facing West.
Friday's semifinals are at 3:30 and 5 p.m., while Saturday's championship game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.