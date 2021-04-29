Two games remain as spring football winds down in Kern County

Unsurprisingly, plans to move football to the spring in Kern County didn't go off without a hitch.
Playing under strict COVID-19 guidelines, a few games had to be postponed while several others were outright canceled during the five weeks of scheduled play.
And though not all coronavirus-impacted games could be made up, two will be on Friday, as four local teams will wrap up their seasons a week later than their peers. Here is a short preview of what is left of the prep football season in Bakersfield.
STOCKDALE (0-3) AT FRONTIER (3-1)
The Titans look to put a wrap on a very good spring as they host the Mustangs in a game made up from week one. Junior quarterback Vincent Igoa (805 yards, eight touchdowns, one interception) has provided a steady hand for the Frontier offense and hopes to go into his senior year on a high note.
Stockdale, which wasn't able to take the field until week three, is just looking for any kind of positive momentum to end the season after losing its last two games by the combined score of 76-20.
RIDGEVIEW (1-3) AT BAKERSFIELD (1-2)
Originally scheduled for April 9, this game pairs two of the area's more consistent programs who've struggled to find footing in the altered season.
After a rough start, the Wolf Pack come in off their best showing of the season, a 32-6 win over Stockdale where both Jaron Amos (174) and Tommy Strickland (118) topped 100 yards rushing.
The defense also forced four turnovers against Stockdale, and has a chance to do further damage against a depleted Driller squad, which has scored just seven points in its last two games combined.