Foothill forward Edward “Squid” Turner waited until the third quarter to really show the advantages of his 6-foot-8 frame. But when a missed shot came off the rim as Turner headed toward the basket, he used all of his wingspan to grab the ball at its highest point and slam it back down through the rim.
None of the three or so Taft players around the net had a legitimate chance.
“It’s just another part of waking up,” Turner said, “knowing that they would come out of halftime with more energy than they did to start. Just had to put them in their place real quick.”
Foothill’s size on the boards and in the press was too much for Taft to handle. The third-seeded Trojans (17-11) were dominant on their way to a 92-55 win over the No. 6 Wildcats (18-8) at home in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division IV playoffs.
The Trojans advanced to the semifinals to take on No. 2 Central Valley Christian, which beat No. 7 Kingsburg, 60-33. The game will be at CVC on Wednesday.
For Taft, it was the second year in a row its season ended at Foothill. The Trojans beat the Wildcats, 75-35, in the first round in 2018.
While Foothill had three players 6-foot-4 or taller, Taft had none. Turner and Foothill’s second-tallest player, 6-foot-6 Warren Stingley, hauled in a combined 28 rebounds. Stingley had 11 offensive boards.
“It’s hard to beat a team when they’re getting five shots to your one,” Taft head coach Eric Newton said.
On one possession in the second quarter, Foothill already had two offensive rebounds before Turner got the ball. He missed two shots inside, grabbing both misses, before finally converting a layup. It put the Trojans up 40-26.
Thanks to its press defense and ability to poke the ball away on passes or from the ball handler, Foothill held Taft to six points in the second quarter. Several of the steals turned into quick baskets.
“We kept turning the ball over out of their press,” Newton said. “We knew going into the game if we were able to get out of their press without turning the ball over, we’d be able to stay in it, but we know how it is.”
Foothill guard Jaden Phillips tallied three steals to go along with his game-high 24 points.
Despite the large margin of victory for the Trojans, Taft actually took it to Foothill early in the game. Tyler Terrell hit a 3 in the corner on the first possession. Dylan Self hit another 3-pointer to give the Wildcats an 8-1 lead and force a Foothill timeout.
Self finished with a team-high 14 points and Terrell added 11, but the Trojans quickly recovered to lead 25-20 at the end of the first quarter.
“We have to admit, they did get the jump on us,” Turner said. “It surprised us a little bit with the energy they came out with. But eventually, we just had to wake up and step up and play how we’re supposed to.”
Foothill led 41-26 at halftime, thanks to an 11-0 run in the second quarter. Then the Trojans outscored the Wildcats by eight in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
Foothill head coach Wes Davis kept the press on throughout almost the entire game. He learned his lesson last year, he said, when he would tell the team to back off at the end of lopsided games. They naturally eased up with a double-digit lead against Kerman in the semifinals last year before losing the game in double overtime.
“We’re not satisfied yet. We still have a long long road ahead of us and that’s the reality of the situation,” Davis said. “This team is meant to play until the end of the year. It’s that simple.”
