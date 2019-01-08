20180117-bc-libertystockdale-6

Liberty's Vanessa Sepulveda and Stockdale's Mazzie Leos tangle in a game last year.

 Californian file photo

The local lineup is filled with all-local basketball and soccer showdowns.

High school boys basketball

Wasco at Arvin, 6:45

Liberty at Frontier, 6:30

Stockdale at Centennial, 6:30

Garces at Bakersfield, 6:30

High school girls basketball

Arvin at Wasco, 6:45

Frontier at Liberty, 6:30

Centennial at Stockdale, 6:30

Bakersfield at Garces, 6:30

High school boys soccer

Wasco at Arvin, 6

Liberty at Frontier, 6:30

Stockdale at Centennial, 6:30

Garces at Bakersfield, 6:30

High school girls soccer

Arvin at Wasco, 6

Frontier at Liberty, 6:30

Centennial at Stockdale, 6:30

Bakersfield at Garces, 6:30

