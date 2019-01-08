The local lineup is filled with all-local basketball and soccer showdowns.
High school boys basketball
Wasco at Arvin, 6:45
Liberty at Frontier, 6:30
Stockdale at Centennial, 6:30
Garces at Bakersfield, 6:30
High school girls basketball
Arvin at Wasco, 6:45
Frontier at Liberty, 6:30
Centennial at Stockdale, 6:30
Bakersfield at Garces, 6:30
High school boys soccer
Wasco at Arvin, 6
Liberty at Frontier, 6:30
Stockdale at Centennial, 6:30
Garces at Bakersfield, 6:30
High school girls soccer
Arvin at Wasco, 6
Frontier at Liberty, 6:30
Centennial at Stockdale, 6:30
Bakersfield at Garces, 6:30
