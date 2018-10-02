In the most anticipated volleyball match in Kern County thus far this season, it turned into a block party and Kaitlan Tucker was the guest — and defender — of honor.
Tucker had a team-high 13 kills and 11 blocks as No. 3 Liberty beat No. 2 Bakersfield 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20. The victory that kept the Patriots undefeated at 5-0 midway through the Southwest Yosemite League slate.
“Blocking-wise, she was all over,” Liberty coach Amy Parker said of Tucker. “In game one, it made people change the way they were swinging. If she wasn’t getting an easy block, they were hitting an easy ball to (libero) Jaleesa (Caroccio). … She had 11 blocks. That doesn’t happen in a match like this. That was the best blocking game I’ve ever seen her have.”
The match pitted two programs undefeated in the first two weeks of the SWYL schedule as BHS (18-4, 4-1) was eager to put the last three years behind it. The Drillers were just 6-24 in league play for seniors like Sophie Palm 9 kills), Francesca Hernandez (15 assists), Elysa Romanini (20 assists) and Halle Young (17 digs). All four are four-year varsity starters.
On the opposite side of the net, Liberty’s three seniors in Tucker, Keanna Keelin and Oregon commit Elise Ferreira have played in two section title games, winning the Central Section Division I title in 2016, and have reached the CIF State playoffs each of the last three seasons.
After starting the season 1-5 at the Dave Mohs Tournament in Southern California, Liberty has won 12 of its last 14 matches.
“This went back and forth, but it was exciting to have this match pay off,” Tucker said. “We knew (BHS) has really built up their program from where it was in the past, but we put up strong competition against them. We were really excited to take this.”
Liberty raced out to a 24-12 lead in the first set before the Drillers, with Ava Palm on the serve, went on a 9-0 run. Ferreira ended the opening set with one of her 10 kills.
“It’s one of those things where you see the score and go, ‘OK,’” Ferreira said. “But (the BHS run) was a reality check for a lot of us. We took that to heart and didn’t want that to happen again.”
Tucker led the way for Liberty (13-8, 5-0) as the Patriots took a 2-0 lead with a 25-15 second set.
“Coming out of the gate, she was blocking phenomenally and she had so many kills at the end,” Ferreira said. “She was my go-to. She was great. So good. I am so proud of her.”
But BHS rallied behind solid performances by both Palm sisters, Emma Larsen, Hernandez and Romanini to take the third set 25-20.
“(Liberty) is a good team. We showed up and told the girls, ‘Let’s give them a show,’ after those first two games,’’ BHS coach Ashley Wires said. “Mentally, I don’t think we were strong. I believe we were right there and I definitely feel we can take that team. It was just, you can’t let those little moments slip away.”
As the season progresses, Parker feels the defense for Liberty, led by Caroccio (23 digs), Keelin (nine digs), Brynna Slayton (seven digs) and Bree Rodriguez (four kills) continues to be the strongest for the Patriots with just three weeks before the playoffs begin.
“We still make young mistakes,” Parker said of her team that has four sophomores steady in rotation. “But your goal is to get better every match. We had preseason and took some knocks at two really good tournaments, but we have come back. I couldn’t be happier with the way we started our league season.”
