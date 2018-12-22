We all did it.
Don’t deny it.
At some point in our childhood, we wrote a letter to Santa Claus asking for all of the toys and goodies our little hearts desired.
Shoot, my brother’s wife just sent me a photo of the letter my 10-year-old nephew wrote this week to the big guy asking for a pellet gun and a phone.
Well, I am a very sentimental dude that likes to think of the good times past. With that, here is my list to Santa for what I want in the New Year for high school sports in Kern County.
Two repeat state champs
Frontier wrestler Trent Tracy burst onto the scene last March, winning the 170-pound CIF State Championship at Rabobank Arena.
Tracy wasn’t the favorite in the field last season, and that’s what makes moments like that so much more enjoyable.
Tracy and teammates Max Aguirre and Cole Reyes are all headed to Cal Poly next year, but they still have some work left to do here in high school. The Titans are loaded once again and should be in for a solid run in the postseason. With that said, Tracy should also vie for his second consecutive state crown, as he's currently ranked No. 1 in state in the 182-pound weight class by The California Wrestler.
The other local with a shot at repeating (pun intended) is Liberty track and field star Daniel Viveros.
As a junior, the Patriots' thrower became the school’s first CIF State champion in the shot put. Viveros, who came into last season as the favorite after finishing third as a sophomore, is back at it again in an event that has been very well represented in Kern County.
A second state title for Viveros would make him the fourth county two-time state champ in the shot put, joining the likes of Leon Patterson (Taft, 1951-52), Van Mounts (Bakersfield High, 1997-98) and Matt Darr (Frontier, 2009-10).
Liberty girls track seeks section hardware
The Liberty girls track and field team could do the unthinkable and battle Clovis-Buchanan for the section title.
The Patriots finished second at the Central Section Masters Meet and return super sophomores Rebecca Vanderpoel (200/400), Reese Renz (hurdles) and Faith Bender (throws), along with senior Alexa Schacher (pole vault).
All are favorites for individual titles and could get Liberty on the top of the team podium in May.
Yurosek picks Stanford
Bakersfield Christian junior Ben Yurosek got an early Christmas present in the form of a scholarship offer from his dream school, Stanford, to play college football.
The Cardinal have been one of the top programs in the nation for tight ends, and that’s exactly what the coaching staff is recruiting Yurosek as.
If Yurosek does decide to go to Stanford, he would be the first local to play football there since Jeff Buckey did so in the mid-90s.
Alas, Yurosek isn’t the only junior in town that could be headed to a Pac-12 program.
Bakersfield High standout receiver Isaac Jernagin has offers from nearly half the conference and appears to be eyeing Oregon, Utah and USC as possible college destinations. After fellow Drillers Carl Jones (UCLA) and Cameron Williams (Washington) signed last week to attend Pac-12 programs of their own, next December looks to be lining up as another banner early signing day in Kern County.
KHSD does the right thing
I wrote about the absence of swimming pools on Kern High School District campuses back in 2016. It always struck me as odd that one of the warmest and most populated cities in California — that has the largest high school-only district — would not have pools on campuses.
I applaud the district for building the new facility just north of the Independence High campus. With that said, let’s hope the district does the right thing with the new proposed high school in the southeast part of town.
It’s time to put away the worry of making another cookie-cutter campus that resembles the rest of the new campuses that have all been built since Stockdale opened two-and-a-half decades ago. Please, for the future students here in Bakersfield, give them the best facilities available.
Please don’t construct another football stadium with a dirt track. Please add a pool to the campus. Put more than one gym to allow all teams to be able to practice right after school so the student-athletes can be around campus. All of those things matter, not only to the athletic programs, but to the entire student population for physical education.
While we are on the subject, that also means a larger campus that can house more than 3,000 students. Hire the right amout of teachers, build the correct amout of classrooms and build facilities to give the students the ability to succeed in all extra-curricular sports.
The current plans for the campus cap the student population at 2,500 capacity. That’s not enough for the ever-expanding community we have here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.