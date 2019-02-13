Trent Tracy’s journey to becoming Frontier’s first boys wrestling CIF State champion last season proves just how tough the Central Section is compared to the rest of California.
Tracy lost in the Central Section Masters semifinals, finishing third a week before dominating the 170-pound field at Rabobank Arena for a state title.
Now at 182, Tracy is ranked No. 1 in the state and is the top seed as Masters begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Lemoore High School. The finals are set for 5 p.m. on Friday.
The girls Masters will begin Friday at Lemoore with the finals on Saturday night.
“I definitely would like to get a Masters championship under by belt,” Tracy said. “It would be great momentum heading to state.”
Tracy is one of two Kern County wrestlers seeded No. 1 at Masters along with Josiah Hill, a Bakersfield High senior. Hill is ranked No. 7 in the state in the heavyweight division.
With seven of the 14 top-ranked wrestlers in the state competing at Masters over the next two days, it is proof once again that the section championship tournament is always a possible preview to state championship matches at Rabobank Arena on the evening of Feb. 23.
“These are big going into state,” Tracy said about the D-I tournament last weekend at Clovis North and Masters. “Look at some of the weight classes with multiple state-ranked guys. It could be a preview of what we could see in the finals.”
Five of the top seven state-ranked 170-pounders in California are in the section, including Selma senior Christian Rodriguez.
Rodriguez beat Tracy in the Masters semifinals last season. BHS junior Jarad Priest is seeded No. 4 in that weight class, the same position Tracy was in last season.
Moving up a weight class hasn’t changed Tracy’s mindset. Undefeated in 20 matches this season, Tracy said his training has stayed the same.
“There is no change from this year from last with how I am going into it,” Tracy said. “Last year, I had the right mindset to go out and wrestle strong and give it on my own. I try to stay mentally on the same note every tournament.”
Tracy also said losing in the Masters semifinals taught him that forgetting the previous match, win or lose, is key to staying on course during the three-week postseason stretch.
“That’s wrestling. You can be one point away from a tech and lose,” Tracy said. “You can’t let a loss affect you. It’s win or go home. That’s just my mindset. At this point of the season, once that match is over, you’ve got to put it behind you and move on. That’s where guys can get messed up. One match can ruin your season.”
Six locals seeded No. 1 at girls Masters
The Central Section Masters girls wrestling tournament, like at state next week, will be combined with the boys in a three-day tournament. The girls begin on Friday and conclude with the finals at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Lemoore.
There could be a large Kern County contingent in the finals with six locals seeded No. 1, including three from Golden Valley.
Aliana Lefotu (131 pounds), Kayvette Osorio (189) and Macy Bullard (235) are top seeds for the Bulldogs.
Other No. 1 seeds from the county are Ridgeview sophomore Genesis Quirarte (101), East senior Cindy Pelayo (126) and South senior Shareni Donis (150).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.