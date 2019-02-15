LEMOORE — The confidence Trent Tracy had this weekend was so high that the Frontier senior never blinked an eye when he was walking outside the gym with his wrestling shoes still on his feet.
During a rain-soaked Friday at Lemoore, Tracy put together arguably the most impressive and dominating two-day performance at the Central Section Masters boys wrestling championships.
Tracy, calculated in his timing, beat Clovis junior Tyler Gianakopulos in a 17-2 technical fall in the opening second of the second period in the 182-pound finals.
This is the first Masters title for Tracy. Last season, he finished third at 170 at Masters before winning Frontier’s first CIF State title the following weekend at Rabobank Arena.
This time around Tracy is the hunted heading into the state tournament that is now a three-day affair at Rabobank Arena beginning on Thursday.
Tracy won his first two matches by pins and finished off the tournament with two tech fall wins on Saturday. He is 24-0 this season.
“It wasn’t surprising, really,” Tracy said about his dominating performance at Masters. “I’ve wrestled everyone here and I’ve dominated them in position.”
Tracy beat Gianakopulos 9-1 in the Division I finals last weekend in Fresno and knew he had the advantage to end the finals quickly.
“That’s a game plan going into matches to just put up as many points as I can as fast as I can,” Tracy said. “I stuck to what I knew and did what I needed to do.”
With Gianakopulos ranked No. 3 in the state, Tracy knows the target will be on his back as the top-ranked wrestler in the state this season before he heads off to Cal Poly.
But for a guy who was walking around barefoot after the finals waiting for a friend to fetch his flip flops from outside, the confidence and even keel persona remains heading into the biggest wrestling tournament in the country next week.
“I just need to bust my butt and prepare,” Tracy said. “I just need to trust what my coaches want and just do my best.”
Hill makes good on lofty promise
Bakersfield junior heavyweight Josiah Hill doesn’t speak his mind too often, but when he does, he's sure to make good on his promises.
Hill made a proclamation earlier this season that he was the best in his weight class in the Central Section.
Hill made good on that statement with a 3-2 decision over Clovis East’s Jonah Schmidtke.
“It feels good, I guess. But I am not going to speak on something and not fulfill it,” Hill said. “When I say something, I am going to put everything into it. It’s not a surprise to me because I’ve put in all of the hard work to accomplish my dreams in the classroom and in wrestling.”
Always a tough opponent while on top, Hill rode out the victory for the final 3:30 of the match after securing a reversal in the second period.
“He’s got big goals,” BHS assistant coach Frank Lomas said. “He’s such a nice guy when you talk to him, but he’s got a mean streak on the mat. He’s got lofty goals for himself. Next is he wants to win a state title.”
More than two dozen locals qualify for state
In total, 28 Kern County wrestlers automatically qualified for the CIF State Wrestling Championships.
Frontier led the way individually for local programs with 12 qualifiers out of the 14 weight classes. BHS has 10 moving on to state while Golden Valley and Ridgeview both have two and individuals from Centennial, Kern Valley and McFarland advanced out of the toughest sectional championships in California.
BHS finished fourth overall with 192.5 team points behind Clovis-Buchanan (307), Clovis (272) and Clovis North (214.5). Frontier finished in sixth place with 168.5 team points.
BHS senior Andrew Bloemhof battled with Buchanan’s Tyler Deen in the 138 finals. The two went into overtime in a 4-4 tie before Deen was able to secure a takedown and near fall points to win 9-4.
Frontier senior Max Aguirre advanced to the 160 finals, but lost in a 12-1 major decision by Buchanan’s Matthew Olguin.
The fifth local finalist was BHS sophomore Justin Darter, who lost a 9-0 major decision in the 220 finals to Clovis’ Jacob Good.
Golden Valley 2nd heading into girls semifinals
While the boys concluded action on Friday, Saturday will be all about the girls.
And Golden Valley is in contention for the section championship. The Bulldogs have three semifinals to lead the locals. Kayvette Osorio, the No. 1 seed at 189, leads the way for the Bulldogs.
Foothill currently is in fourth place in team points, led by junior Ariana Juarez, who is the No. 2 seed at 116. Ridgeview is the third Kern County team in the top-five with two finalists, including No. 1 seed Genesis Quirarte at 106.
