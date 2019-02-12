Wrestling Finals_06

Frontier's Trent Tracy celebrates his victory over Gabe Martinez in the 170-pound finals match during the CIF State Championships last March at Rabobank Arena. Tracy is the No. 1 seed at 182 pounds at the Central Section Masters Championships this week at Lemoore High. 

 TBC

The seeding for the 14 weight classes at the Central Section Masters boys wrestling tournament have been announced.

The tournament begins Thursday morning at Lemoore High School and concludes with the finals slated for 5 p.m.

Below are the top 12 seeds in descending order from No. 1 down.

Seven of the top-ranked wrestlers in the state are in the field and a total of 44 ranked in the top-12, according to The California Wrestler.

Name, School, Grade, Divisional placement, state rank top 12 (if applicable)

106 pounds

Richard Figueroa, Selma, sophomore, Division I, No. 1

Jack Gioffre, Clovis-Buchanan, freshman, D-I, No. 2

Dominic Mendez, Santa Maria-Righetti, fr, D-II

Noah Arsitio, Clovis North, soph, D-I

Jonah Hernandez, Corcoran, senior, D-II

Matthew Terrence, Clovis, fr, D-I

Abraham Cerda, Fresno-Hoover, fr, D-II

Josh Acala, Frontier, senior, D-I

Armando Martinez, Visalia-Golden West, sr, D-V

Dylan McDonald, Lemoore, fr, D-I

Francisco Alcantar, Nipomo, so, D-IV

Josh Longoria, Kingsburg, so, D-II

113

Tristan Lujan, Selma, jr, D-I, No. 2

Carlos Negrete, Jr., Buchanan, so, D-I, No. 1

Hayden Zinkin, Clovis North, fr, D-I, No. 9

Justin Mouritsen, Clovis, junior, D-I

Martin Chavez, Orange Cove, sr, D-V

Roman Garcia, Visalia-El Diamante, sr, D-III

Xavier Jimenez, Visalia-Redwood, fr, D-II

Giovani Madrigal, Madera, sr, D-I

Shane Corona, Foothill, so, D-I

Javier Castro, Dinuba, jr, D-I

Rodrigo Lopez, Wasco, fr, D-III

Jonathan Gallardo, Nipomo, so, D-IV

120

Maximo Renteria, Buchanan, so, D-I, No. 1

Joey Cruz, Clovis North, fr, D-I, No. 2

Jacob Rivera, Selma, jr, D-I, No. 7

Brandon Paulson, Clovis, sr, D-I, No. 3

Kimo Leia, Kingsburg, fr, D-II

Jesse Gayton, Lemoore, jr, D-I

James Murphy, Fresno-Central, sr, D-I

Jay T. Appleton, Frontier, fr, D-I

Lorenzo Arreola, Dinuba, sr, D-I

Marco Florez, Exeter, so, D-II

Trey Dennis, Morro Bay, se, D-IV

Peyton Kilber, Paso Robles, NA, D-II

126

Devin Murphy, Clovis North, jr, D-I, No. 1

Cole Reyes, Frontier, sr, D-I, No. 7

Wayne Joint, Lemoore, so, D-I, No. 6

Raul Valdovinos, Clovis West, so, D-I, No. 12

Hunter Leake, Buchanan, jr, D-I, No. 9

Austin Rhoads, Clovis, fr, D-I

Wyatt Bedrosian, Coalinga, NA, D-II

Erik Olea, Exeter, sr, D-II

Fernando Gonzalez, Sanger, fr, D-II

Marshall Beecham, Morro Bay, jr, D-IV

Adrian Chavez, Central, jr, D-I

Anthony Bartolme, Chavez, jr, D-III

132

Ryan Franco, Clovis, so, D-I, No. 3

Giano Petrucelli, Clovis, so, D-I, No. 9

Logan Gioffe, Buchanan, jr, D-I, No. 8

Cade Lucio, Bakersfield, so, D-I, No. 10

Garrett Fletcher, Frontier, jr, D-I

Jonathon Viveros, Kingsburg, so, D-II

Porter Tanner, Paso Robles, NA, D-II

Jude Miranda, Hanford, NA, D-II

Miguel Juarez, Coalinga, NA, D-II

Jauron Haynie-Meraz, Firebaugh, jr, D-II

Alex Rodriguez, Redwood, jr, D-II

Everado Rueda, Golden Valley, jr, D-II

138

Tyler Deen, Buchanan, Buchanan, sr, D-I, No. 4

Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield, sr, D-I, No. 5

Ryan Morphis, Frontier, sr, D-I, No. 9

George Zuniga, Central, jr, D-I

Zach Watts, Clovis North, jr, D-I, No. 12

Tyler Sepulveda, Selma, so, D-I

Valentin Marin, Arvin, jr, D-IV

Angel Perez, Firebaugh, jr, D-II

Dominick Leon, Golden Valley, so, D-II

Jose Flores, Porterville-Monache, jr, D-III

Logan Avina-Barajas, Clovis, jr, D-I

Jesse Lopez, Golden West, jr, D-V

145

Dawson Sihavong, Fresno-Bullard, sr, D-I, No. 6

Joseph Martin, Buchanan, fr, D-I, No. 5

Brock Rogers, Corcoran, sr, D-II

Vito Cuttone, Clovis North, sr, D-I

Jose Landin, Frontier, jr, D-I

Matt Rodriguez, Righetti, fr, D-II

Nick Martino, Clovis, sr, D-I

Abehybir Sekhon, Central, jr, D-I

Xsavier Jimenez, Kingsburg, so, D-II

Zachary Wills, Centennial, sr, D-III

Levi Frey, Arroyo Grande, sr, D-III

Ernesto Machado, Golden Valley, sr, D-II

152

Jace Lucau, Selma, sr, D-I, No. 1

Max Anderson, Clovis, sr, D-I, No. 9

Jake Prudek, Caruthers, so, D-III, No. 12

Don Beni-Banduegna, Righetti, so, D-II

Adrian Gonzalez, Bakersfield, sr, D-I

Rey Raiz, Buchanan, so, D-I

Hunter Avila, Monache, sr, D-III

Nathan Garcia, Paso Robles, NA, D-II

Evan Almaguer, Clovis, jr, D-I

Raymond Torres, South, sr, D-III

Lance Brazet, Bullard, sr, D-I

Julien Gaeth, Central, sr, D-I

160

Matthew Olguin, Buchanan, sr, D-I, No. 1

Max Aguirre, Frontier, sr, D-I, No. 3

Nicholas, Zavala, Tulare-Mission Oak, jr, D-I, No. 10

Mikelli Chiaramonte, Clovis, jr, D-I

Will Kloster, Lemoore, jr, D-I, No. 5

Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield, jr, D-I

Julias Mayall, North, sr, D-IV

Marcos Gamez, Firebaugh, jr, D-II

Reid Sherwood, Clovis, sr, D-I

Adan Solis, Righetti, sr, D-II

Tayte Grantham, Madera South, fr, D-I

Yadwinder Brar, Clovis East, jr, D-I

170

Christian Rodriguez, Selma, sr, D-I, No. 2

Mark Cardwell, Monache, sr, D-III, No. 3

Daniel Long, Dinuba, sr, D-I, No, 6

Jarad Priest, Bakersfield, jr, D-I, No. 5

Rocco Contino, Buchanan, so, D-I, No. 7

Cole Visconte, Morro Bay, sr, D-IV

Austin Frantzich, Clovis, sr, D-I

Christian Landin, Frontier, so, D-I

Anthony Lucas, Liberty, sr, D-II

Cameron Gonzalez, Paso Robles, NA, D-II

Ronald Kim, Righetti, sr, D-II

Juan Alonso, Kennedy, so, D-II

182

Trent Tracy, Frontier, sr, D-I, No. 1

Tyler Gianakopulos, Clovis, jr, D-I, No. 3

Jordan Annis, Bakersfield, sr, D-I, No. 9

Felipe Rodriguez, Clovis West, jr, D-I

Jalen Peralta, Buchanan, so, D-I

Rudy Garcia, Selma, jr, D-I

Luciano Manzo, Chowchilla, sr, D-III

John Bordon, Ridgeview, sr, D-III

Paul Sharp, Clovis North, fr, D-I

Andrew Mannion, Clovis East, so, D-I

Isaac Maez, Arroyo Grande, jr, D-III

Joshua Newsom, Monache, so, D-III

195

Jadon Martin, Buchanan, jr, D-I, No. 3

Bo Jackson, Kingsburg, sr, D-II

Ty Shepherd, Frontier, so, D-I

Frederick Sayles, Clovis, sr, D-I

Mason Garcia, Arroyo Grande, jr, D-III

Michael Mendivel, Bakersfield, sr, D-I

Alex Vaca, Madera, sr, D-I

Andrew Valdez, Central, sr, D-I

Javier Cardenas, El Diamante, sr, D-III

Justin Tripp, Visalia-Mt. Whitney, jr, D-V

Jesse Garza, Nipomo, jr, D-IV

Diego Tapia, Kern Valley, so, D-IV

220

Jacob Good, Clovis, sr, D-I, No. 2

Justin Darter, Bakersfield, so, D-I, No. 8

Bear Nunley, Tulare Union, jr, D-IV

Kwabena Watson, Fresno-Edison, sr, D-V

Mateo Morales, Clovis West, jr, D-I

Branden Cardwell, Buchanan, sr, D-I

Gerardo Aispuro, McFarland, se, D-V

Eric Mittlestead, Exeter, sr, D-II

Jack Pafford, Frontier, sr, D-I

Hayden Pulis, Hanford, NA, D-II

Caleb McDermott, Hoover, sr, D-III

Angel Lugo, Liberty-Madera Ranchos, sr, D-IV

285

Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, jr, D-I, No. 7

Tommy Slatic, Bullard, sr, D-I

Jonah Schmidtke, Clovis East, jr, D-I, No. 11

Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley, sr, D-IV

Kevin Rezac, Fresno, sr, D-V

Regan Lee, Golden West, sr, D-V

Kade Campbell, Clovis, so, D-I

Emmanuel Castro, Garces, sr, D-III

Taven Avila, Monache, jr, D-III

Travone Houston, Hanford, NA, D-II

John Cook, Madera, sr, D-I

Francisco Rojas III, Liberty-Madera Ranchos, sr, D-IV

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.