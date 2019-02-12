The seeding for the 14 weight classes at the Central Section Masters boys wrestling tournament have been announced.
The tournament begins Thursday morning at Lemoore High School and concludes with the finals slated for 5 p.m.
Below are the top 12 seeds in descending order from No. 1 down.
Seven of the top-ranked wrestlers in the state are in the field and a total of 44 ranked in the top-12, according to The California Wrestler.
Name, School, Grade, Divisional placement, state rank top 12 (if applicable)
106 pounds
Richard Figueroa, Selma, sophomore, Division I, No. 1
Jack Gioffre, Clovis-Buchanan, freshman, D-I, No. 2
Dominic Mendez, Santa Maria-Righetti, fr, D-II
Noah Arsitio, Clovis North, soph, D-I
Jonah Hernandez, Corcoran, senior, D-II
Matthew Terrence, Clovis, fr, D-I
Abraham Cerda, Fresno-Hoover, fr, D-II
Josh Acala, Frontier, senior, D-I
Armando Martinez, Visalia-Golden West, sr, D-V
Dylan McDonald, Lemoore, fr, D-I
Francisco Alcantar, Nipomo, so, D-IV
Josh Longoria, Kingsburg, so, D-II
113
Tristan Lujan, Selma, jr, D-I, No. 2
Carlos Negrete, Jr., Buchanan, so, D-I, No. 1
Hayden Zinkin, Clovis North, fr, D-I, No. 9
Justin Mouritsen, Clovis, junior, D-I
Martin Chavez, Orange Cove, sr, D-V
Roman Garcia, Visalia-El Diamante, sr, D-III
Xavier Jimenez, Visalia-Redwood, fr, D-II
Giovani Madrigal, Madera, sr, D-I
Shane Corona, Foothill, so, D-I
Javier Castro, Dinuba, jr, D-I
Rodrigo Lopez, Wasco, fr, D-III
Jonathan Gallardo, Nipomo, so, D-IV
120
Maximo Renteria, Buchanan, so, D-I, No. 1
Joey Cruz, Clovis North, fr, D-I, No. 2
Jacob Rivera, Selma, jr, D-I, No. 7
Brandon Paulson, Clovis, sr, D-I, No. 3
Kimo Leia, Kingsburg, fr, D-II
Jesse Gayton, Lemoore, jr, D-I
James Murphy, Fresno-Central, sr, D-I
Jay T. Appleton, Frontier, fr, D-I
Lorenzo Arreola, Dinuba, sr, D-I
Marco Florez, Exeter, so, D-II
Trey Dennis, Morro Bay, se, D-IV
Peyton Kilber, Paso Robles, NA, D-II
126
Devin Murphy, Clovis North, jr, D-I, No. 1
Cole Reyes, Frontier, sr, D-I, No. 7
Wayne Joint, Lemoore, so, D-I, No. 6
Raul Valdovinos, Clovis West, so, D-I, No. 12
Hunter Leake, Buchanan, jr, D-I, No. 9
Austin Rhoads, Clovis, fr, D-I
Wyatt Bedrosian, Coalinga, NA, D-II
Erik Olea, Exeter, sr, D-II
Fernando Gonzalez, Sanger, fr, D-II
Marshall Beecham, Morro Bay, jr, D-IV
Adrian Chavez, Central, jr, D-I
Anthony Bartolme, Chavez, jr, D-III
132
Ryan Franco, Clovis, so, D-I, No. 3
Giano Petrucelli, Clovis, so, D-I, No. 9
Logan Gioffe, Buchanan, jr, D-I, No. 8
Cade Lucio, Bakersfield, so, D-I, No. 10
Garrett Fletcher, Frontier, jr, D-I
Jonathon Viveros, Kingsburg, so, D-II
Porter Tanner, Paso Robles, NA, D-II
Jude Miranda, Hanford, NA, D-II
Miguel Juarez, Coalinga, NA, D-II
Jauron Haynie-Meraz, Firebaugh, jr, D-II
Alex Rodriguez, Redwood, jr, D-II
Everado Rueda, Golden Valley, jr, D-II
138
Tyler Deen, Buchanan, Buchanan, sr, D-I, No. 4
Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield, sr, D-I, No. 5
Ryan Morphis, Frontier, sr, D-I, No. 9
George Zuniga, Central, jr, D-I
Zach Watts, Clovis North, jr, D-I, No. 12
Tyler Sepulveda, Selma, so, D-I
Valentin Marin, Arvin, jr, D-IV
Angel Perez, Firebaugh, jr, D-II
Dominick Leon, Golden Valley, so, D-II
Jose Flores, Porterville-Monache, jr, D-III
Logan Avina-Barajas, Clovis, jr, D-I
Jesse Lopez, Golden West, jr, D-V
145
Dawson Sihavong, Fresno-Bullard, sr, D-I, No. 6
Joseph Martin, Buchanan, fr, D-I, No. 5
Brock Rogers, Corcoran, sr, D-II
Vito Cuttone, Clovis North, sr, D-I
Jose Landin, Frontier, jr, D-I
Matt Rodriguez, Righetti, fr, D-II
Nick Martino, Clovis, sr, D-I
Abehybir Sekhon, Central, jr, D-I
Xsavier Jimenez, Kingsburg, so, D-II
Zachary Wills, Centennial, sr, D-III
Levi Frey, Arroyo Grande, sr, D-III
Ernesto Machado, Golden Valley, sr, D-II
152
Jace Lucau, Selma, sr, D-I, No. 1
Max Anderson, Clovis, sr, D-I, No. 9
Jake Prudek, Caruthers, so, D-III, No. 12
Don Beni-Banduegna, Righetti, so, D-II
Adrian Gonzalez, Bakersfield, sr, D-I
Rey Raiz, Buchanan, so, D-I
Hunter Avila, Monache, sr, D-III
Nathan Garcia, Paso Robles, NA, D-II
Evan Almaguer, Clovis, jr, D-I
Raymond Torres, South, sr, D-III
Lance Brazet, Bullard, sr, D-I
Julien Gaeth, Central, sr, D-I
160
Matthew Olguin, Buchanan, sr, D-I, No. 1
Max Aguirre, Frontier, sr, D-I, No. 3
Nicholas, Zavala, Tulare-Mission Oak, jr, D-I, No. 10
Mikelli Chiaramonte, Clovis, jr, D-I
Will Kloster, Lemoore, jr, D-I, No. 5
Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield, jr, D-I
Julias Mayall, North, sr, D-IV
Marcos Gamez, Firebaugh, jr, D-II
Reid Sherwood, Clovis, sr, D-I
Adan Solis, Righetti, sr, D-II
Tayte Grantham, Madera South, fr, D-I
Yadwinder Brar, Clovis East, jr, D-I
170
Christian Rodriguez, Selma, sr, D-I, No. 2
Mark Cardwell, Monache, sr, D-III, No. 3
Daniel Long, Dinuba, sr, D-I, No, 6
Jarad Priest, Bakersfield, jr, D-I, No. 5
Rocco Contino, Buchanan, so, D-I, No. 7
Cole Visconte, Morro Bay, sr, D-IV
Austin Frantzich, Clovis, sr, D-I
Christian Landin, Frontier, so, D-I
Anthony Lucas, Liberty, sr, D-II
Cameron Gonzalez, Paso Robles, NA, D-II
Ronald Kim, Righetti, sr, D-II
Juan Alonso, Kennedy, so, D-II
182
Trent Tracy, Frontier, sr, D-I, No. 1
Tyler Gianakopulos, Clovis, jr, D-I, No. 3
Jordan Annis, Bakersfield, sr, D-I, No. 9
Felipe Rodriguez, Clovis West, jr, D-I
Jalen Peralta, Buchanan, so, D-I
Rudy Garcia, Selma, jr, D-I
Luciano Manzo, Chowchilla, sr, D-III
John Bordon, Ridgeview, sr, D-III
Paul Sharp, Clovis North, fr, D-I
Andrew Mannion, Clovis East, so, D-I
Isaac Maez, Arroyo Grande, jr, D-III
Joshua Newsom, Monache, so, D-III
195
Jadon Martin, Buchanan, jr, D-I, No. 3
Bo Jackson, Kingsburg, sr, D-II
Ty Shepherd, Frontier, so, D-I
Frederick Sayles, Clovis, sr, D-I
Mason Garcia, Arroyo Grande, jr, D-III
Michael Mendivel, Bakersfield, sr, D-I
Alex Vaca, Madera, sr, D-I
Andrew Valdez, Central, sr, D-I
Javier Cardenas, El Diamante, sr, D-III
Justin Tripp, Visalia-Mt. Whitney, jr, D-V
Jesse Garza, Nipomo, jr, D-IV
Diego Tapia, Kern Valley, so, D-IV
220
Jacob Good, Clovis, sr, D-I, No. 2
Justin Darter, Bakersfield, so, D-I, No. 8
Bear Nunley, Tulare Union, jr, D-IV
Kwabena Watson, Fresno-Edison, sr, D-V
Mateo Morales, Clovis West, jr, D-I
Branden Cardwell, Buchanan, sr, D-I
Gerardo Aispuro, McFarland, se, D-V
Eric Mittlestead, Exeter, sr, D-II
Jack Pafford, Frontier, sr, D-I
Hayden Pulis, Hanford, NA, D-II
Caleb McDermott, Hoover, sr, D-III
Angel Lugo, Liberty-Madera Ranchos, sr, D-IV
285
Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, jr, D-I, No. 7
Tommy Slatic, Bullard, sr, D-I
Jonah Schmidtke, Clovis East, jr, D-I, No. 11
Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley, sr, D-IV
Kevin Rezac, Fresno, sr, D-V
Regan Lee, Golden West, sr, D-V
Kade Campbell, Clovis, so, D-I
Emmanuel Castro, Garces, sr, D-III
Taven Avila, Monache, jr, D-III
Travone Houston, Hanford, NA, D-II
John Cook, Madera, sr, D-I
Francisco Rojas III, Liberty-Madera Ranchos, sr, D-IV
