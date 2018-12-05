Edward Turner scored nine of his 20 points in overtime as Foothill beat Liberty, 84-80, in their Wednesday opener at the Lloyd Williams/Kern Schools Federal Credit Union Shootout at North High.
Turner's heroics spoiled a 40-point performance by Isaiah Hill, who hit a layup with 22 seconds left in regulation. Foothill tied the game with two seconds remaining in regulation, as Jaden Phillips hit two free throws.
Phillips had a team-high 30 points for the Trojans.
Ceasar Valdez scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half for Foothill.
Hector Gonzalez added 13 for the Patriots.
Ridgeview 61, North 53 - Despite an 11-point performance by Shannon Ferguson in the third quarter, Ridgeview was able to mount a 16-4 run to end the game.
Tahj Wright scored a team-high 16 for the Wolf Pack. He helped spark a 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter, scoring four points and adding a behind-the-back pass to Jaamal Charles.
Ridgeview held a 36-25 lead at halftime as Wright had 10 points in the first two quarters.
Ferguson scored a game-high 18 for North. Larry Atkerson added 11 for the Stars.
Charles finished with 13 points and Rohan Birch added 10 for the Wolf Pack.
Stockdale 64, Independence 61 - In the first game of the tournament, Mario Ervin hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play to lift Stockdale to the victory.
Ervin scored a game-high 22 points as Lawrence Duru added 12 for the Mustangs.
Josh Codamon led the Falcons with 19 points while hitting four 3-pointers.
Golden Valley 41, Frontier 30 - Isaac Martinez led Golden Valley with 16 points as the Bulldogs beat Frontier in the old gym. Lucas Murray had a team-high 16 in the loss for the Titans.
Tehachapi 45, Shafter 37 - Adam Lomonaco hits two 3-pointers in the third quarter and scored a game-high 13 for Tehachapi in the victory in pool play. Chris Garcia added eight for the Warriors.
Tim Ramirez scored a team-high 11 for the Generals.
Porterville-Monache 64, Garces 55 - The Rams got 17 points from Isaiah Hughes and 14 from Ipreye Egbe in the losing effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.