Seven of the top-20 boys wrestling teams in California will take to the mat at Bakersfield High beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Rumble for the Rig.

Frontier, ranked No. 8 in the state, will be without 2017 CIF State 170-pound state champion Trent Tracy and state medalist Cole Reyes, but will have fellow state medalist Max Aguirre in action.

Along with Bakersfield High, ranked No. 10, also in the field is No. 9 Oakdale.

There are 39 wrestlers in the field ranked in the top-40 in California, making for intriguing possible championship matches that will conclude the day, starting at around 3 p.m. That includes at 170 pounds with No. 2 Mark Caldwell of Porterville-Monache (signed to wrestle at Cal State Bakersfield) and Aguirre, ranked No. 3, leading the field.

Below is a list of state-ranked wrestlers in each bracket at Rumble for the Rig, according to coaches input:

106

No. 15 Michael Torres, Oakdale

No. 20 Jonah Hernandez, Corcoran

No. 35 Ethan Perryman, Temecula Valley

113

No. 22 Brayden Abell, Oakdale

No. 30 M.J. Gaitan, Temecula Valley

No. 40 Cristian Loera, San Fernando

120

No. 24 Clayton Bashor, Oakdale

No. 34 Mark Takara, Temecula Valley

No. 40 Kalob Lopez, North

126

No. 10 Ethan Gould, Anaheim-Esperanza

132

No. 2 Aaron Nagao, Esperanza

No. 3 Henry Porter, Oakdale

No. 7 Riley Hilt, Concord-De La Salle

No. 14 Kobe Lepe, San Fernando

No. 25 Cole Acosta, Menifee-Paloma Valley

138

No. 7 Kyle Parco, De La Salle

No. 11 Cade Lucio, Bakersfield High

No. 26 Jose Flores, Porterville-Monache

No. 29 Evan Azurdia, San Fernando

No. 20 Elijah Holiday, Esperanza

145

No. 5 Ricky Torres, Oakdale

No. 10 Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield High

No. 12 Brock Rogers, Corcoran

No. 35 Joey Mora, Esperanza

152

No. 6 Adrian Gonzalez, Bakersfield High

160

No. 19 Michael Scarponi, Temecula Valley

170

No. 2 Mark Caldwell, Monache

No. 4 Max Aguirre, Frontier

No. 35 Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield High

No. 40 Julius Mayall, North

182

No. 2 Ryan Cosio, Temecula Valley

No. 3 Gabriel Martinez, Oakdale

No. 7 Jared Priest, Bakersfield High

No. 14 Jordan Annis, Bakersfield High

195

No. 13 Cody Golding, Oakdale

No. 30 Israel Webster, Paloma Valley

220

No. 3 Justin Darter, Bakersfield High

No. 7 Logan Melendez, Temecula Valley

285

No. 8 Josiah Hill, Bakersfield High

