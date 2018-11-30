Seven of the top-20 boys wrestling teams in California will take to the mat at Bakersfield High beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Rumble for the Rig.
Frontier, ranked No. 8 in the state, will be without 2017 CIF State 170-pound state champion Trent Tracy and state medalist Cole Reyes, but will have fellow state medalist Max Aguirre in action.
Along with Bakersfield High, ranked No. 10, also in the field is No. 9 Oakdale.
There are 39 wrestlers in the field ranked in the top-40 in California, making for intriguing possible championship matches that will conclude the day, starting at around 3 p.m. That includes at 170 pounds with No. 2 Mark Caldwell of Porterville-Monache (signed to wrestle at Cal State Bakersfield) and Aguirre, ranked No. 3, leading the field.
Below is a list of state-ranked wrestlers in each bracket at Rumble for the Rig, according to coaches input:
106
No. 15 Michael Torres, Oakdale
No. 20 Jonah Hernandez, Corcoran
No. 35 Ethan Perryman, Temecula Valley
113
No. 22 Brayden Abell, Oakdale
No. 30 M.J. Gaitan, Temecula Valley
No. 40 Cristian Loera, San Fernando
120
No. 24 Clayton Bashor, Oakdale
No. 34 Mark Takara, Temecula Valley
No. 40 Kalob Lopez, North
126
No. 10 Ethan Gould, Anaheim-Esperanza
132
No. 2 Aaron Nagao, Esperanza
No. 3 Henry Porter, Oakdale
No. 7 Riley Hilt, Concord-De La Salle
No. 14 Kobe Lepe, San Fernando
No. 25 Cole Acosta, Menifee-Paloma Valley
138
No. 7 Kyle Parco, De La Salle
No. 11 Cade Lucio, Bakersfield High
No. 26 Jose Flores, Porterville-Monache
No. 29 Evan Azurdia, San Fernando
No. 20 Elijah Holiday, Esperanza
145
No. 5 Ricky Torres, Oakdale
No. 10 Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield High
No. 12 Brock Rogers, Corcoran
No. 35 Joey Mora, Esperanza
152
No. 6 Adrian Gonzalez, Bakersfield High
160
No. 19 Michael Scarponi, Temecula Valley
170
No. 2 Mark Caldwell, Monache
No. 4 Max Aguirre, Frontier
No. 35 Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield High
No. 40 Julius Mayall, North
182
No. 2 Ryan Cosio, Temecula Valley
No. 3 Gabriel Martinez, Oakdale
No. 7 Jared Priest, Bakersfield High
No. 14 Jordan Annis, Bakersfield High
195
No. 13 Cody Golding, Oakdale
No. 30 Israel Webster, Paloma Valley
220
No. 3 Justin Darter, Bakersfield High
No. 7 Logan Melendez, Temecula Valley
285
No. 8 Josiah Hill, Bakersfield High
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.