Bakersfield Christian senior Erik Buetow has been in this situation before. Sadly enough, the results didn’t fare any better.
Despite coming into the Central Section boys tennis singles championship match on Saturday at the Immanuel Sports Complex in Reedley at 27-1, undefeated against section opponents and the top seed, Buetow finishes his high school career with another silver medal.
The 2018 BVarsity All-Area Boys Tennis Player of the Year, who was the section runner-up as a junior, once again dropped a heart-breaker in the finals.
Buetow lost a 7-5, 6-4 decision to No. 2 Ethan Quinn from Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial. Buetow also lost in the finals in 2018 to Clovis North’s Mike Fourchy.
Buetow advanced to the finals after defeating Albertus du Plessis from Clovis-Buchanan, 6-3, 6-2, in the semifinals.
Central Section Boys Tennis Championships
At Immanuel Sports Complex, Reedley
SINGLES
Semifinals: Buetow, Bakersfield Christian, d. Du Plessis, Clovis-Buchanan, 6-3, 6-2; Ashbrook, Arroyo Grande, d. Quinn, Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, 6-1, 6-2; Quinn, Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, d. Ashbrook, Arroyo Grande, 6-1. 6-2.
Finals: Quinn d. Buetow, 7-5, 6-4.
