Foothill boys basketball coach Wes Davis isn’t in the mood for settling.
For 25 years, Central Section championships have been the pinnacle for teams in Bakersfield and he wants to buck that trend.
His Trojans are the No. 1 seed in the CIF State Southern California Division V playoffs and have aspirations of chasing the dreams of what Foothill did in 1988, winning the state title in D-II.
No school from Bakersfield has won a state title since East won the D-II title in 1994.
Foothill beat No. 16 La Puente-Bassett 72-57 in a turnover-marred game for the Trojans that gave the section D-IV champions a stark reminder that winning a state title is very difficult.
“We’ve got something more to play for,” Davis said. “We are trying to be more hungry than full. That’s been the theme in Bakersfield that we’ve been taught that we are just talking about section titles. We’re not prepping like we should be winning state titles. I have reiterate to them that section title was supposed to happen. We are playing for a state title.”
Foothill (20-11) came out firing with a 12-0 lead, but the Olympians began to hit 3-pointers off fast-break opportunities because of Foothill’s sloppy play.
“We could have been up by way more, especially against a team like this,” Foothill senior forward Edward “Squid” Turner said.
Turner finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. His presence in the paint forced Bassett (13-18) to rely on the long-range shooting.
Led by a game-high 28 by Ben Bui, Bassett got within seven in the first half.
Jaden Phillips added 14 for Foothill and Warren Stingley chipped in with 12.
“We played way too sloppy and didn’t pick it up the way we needed to,” said Elijah Seales, who led Foothill with 18 points. “We just underestimated this team too much. We should have taken it way more seriously and played harder than we did.”
And that’s a problem to Davis. Knowing that the Trojans are set up for a shot at home games throughout the SoCal playoffs, including the possible regional finals March 5, playing a sloppy game for 32 minutes won’t cut it in front of a sellout, standing-room-only home crowd where fans were turned away at the ticket booth before the start of the game.
“It’s very frustrating because you have people rooting for you,” Davis said. “I told the kids that this is not just about playing for your friends or family or your school anymore. You’re playing for a city that really believes in you. This was a total disrespect of the game.”
Foothill will have to do a quick turnaround with the regional quarterfinals just 48 hours away with a home game on Thursday against No. 8 Arleta.
“This game really brought us back to reality,” Turner said. “We just have to remember that we can’t sleep on teams like this. We know we have to clean this up really fast because if we don’t it will cost us everything.”
