After a 6-0 start to the season, the Frontier baseball team had been struggling a bit heading into its Southwest Yosemite League showdown against first place Centennial on Friday.
Looking to get things back on the right track, the Titans played their “ace” card against the Golden Hawks.
Frontier handed the ball to 6-foot-5 flamethrower Austin Puskaric and once again the senior righthanded pitcher came through in a big way.
Puskaric hurled six scoreless innings as the visiting Titans downed Centennial, 4-0.
In the process Puskaric improved his won-loss record to 4-1 and lowered his earned run average to a miniscule 1.42.
“I think we’re all pumped about it (winning the game),” Puskaric said. “That’s what we came here to do, to beat them. It feels good.”
It was crucial win for Frontier, which came into the day in third place in the SWYL, two games behind the Golden Hawks, and one game behind second place Liberty, a 10-4 winner against Bakersfield High on Friday.
“We knew it was a big game for us, coming off a loss, and with the way the league’s been playing, kind of being balanced from top-to-bottom,” Frontier coach Garett White said. “We knew it was going to be a challenge, but we were really more concerned with ourselves playing quality baseball than the opponent.”
Puskaric was perfect through his first 3 2/3 innings on the mound. Armed with a fastball that reached as high as 89 miles per hour, he allowed just two hits before exiting the game at the end of the sixth inning.
Centennial (9-4, 4-1 SWYL) didn’t hit a single ball out of the infield until Tyler Kennedy broke up Puskaric’s bid for a no-hitter with a ground ball single to lead off the fifth inning.
“Baseball revolves around good, quality, pitching, and we got that today from Austin,” White said.
Centennial starting pitcher Tyler McCurtain was almost as dominant as Puskaric early in the game. McCurtain allowed no runs on three hits, all singles, through the first four innings.
Frontier (9-4, 3-2 SWYL) finally broke through against the righthander in fifth, scoring a pair of runs.
After Dylan Smith led off the frame with a grounder up the middle for a single, Brennen Fleischer followed with a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt.
One batter later, top-of-the-order hitter Brock Calvillo drilled a line-drive single to right field that knocked in the first run of the game.
Elijah Pascual and Kobe Silva’s kept the hit parade going, smacking back-to-back singles. Silva’s grounder into right field plated a run.
A pair of Centennial errors and a single by Kris Anglin helped the Titans extend their lead to 3-0 in the sixth.
Tyler Weiner’s RBI double in the seventh capped off all the scoring.
Calvillo and Silva had two hits apiece for Frontier, which finished with nine as a team.
“It took a while to get going but we started to make adjustments and use the other side of the field,” White said. “We had to small-ball it a little bit today just to get some momentum, get some things rolling in our direction and it worked out for us.”
The Golden Hawks, winners of 14 of their 15 previous games against Frontier, only had a runner reach third base one time during the game.
That came in the sixth inning when Puskaric, starting to wear down from throwing 75 pitches by that point, walked a pair of batters and gave up a single to Mason Moccardini.
However, with two outs, Puskaric induced Kennedy to pop out to catcher Nick Phair in foul ground to end the scoring threat.
“We had some at bats that we could build off of and then there were some times where we looked over-matched against him,” Centennial coach Dan Durham said. “That’s a credit to Austin. You have to tip your hat to those guys. They just played better in every facet of the game today.”
