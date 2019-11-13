Jeff Reller admits his team caught him by surprise at last week's Central Section Championship.
After shooting an average of 457 during the regular season, the Frontier girls golf team shot 15 strokes better than that average at the Nov. 4 section in Porterville, which was good enough for a second-place finish. The surge was led by senior Amy James, who shot a career-best round of 76 to place third overall.
"I did not expect them to finish second in the Valley, so that was a pleasant surprise," Reller said. "I'm not really sure why that happened. They were just ready to play."
Now, as the stage gets even bigger, Reller, who takes the Titans into the SoCal Regional Championships at the Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena on Thursday, expects his team will raise its game to even greater heights.
"Looking back, the girls always had that ability," he said about the section performance. "We still feel like we can get a little better."
Reller says the goal is to score in the low 430s or possibly even the high 420s.
Though he knows such scores won't be enough to hang with the top teams in the state, Reller expects it will be a great learning experience for the likes of Maci Mills, Kendall Blunt, Allison Bailey, Thaila Nguyen and McKenzie Dalrymple, who will all return with high expectations next season.
"Our expectation, to be honest, is really to have fun," he said. "They're going up against some of the best golfers in the nation, so I want the girls just learn, pick up on (other golfer's) mannerisms, pick up how they play, how they stay in the moment when they're playing in the big event."
Highlighting the list of local individuals competing is Stockdale star Iris Han, who won the Central Section title with a one-under par score of 71.
Liberty's Regan Barton and Garces' Julianna Escobedo will also take part. Barton was eighth with a 79 at section, while Escobedo was 12th with an 81.
