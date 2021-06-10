You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday's girls basketball and softball postseason scores

High school girls basketball

Central Section playoffs, finals

Division I

No. 2 Santa Maria-Righetti 55, No. 4 Bakersfield 38

BHS (8-1): Key 2, Wandick 1, Shein 4, Curry 2, Hayden 6, Kellebrew 9, Scott 2, Turner 3, Sanders 9.

RHS (14-2): Durazo 1, Deras 3, Paquet 16, Persson 10, Cutliff 4, Cabigon 21.

Division IV

No. 1 Orcutt Academy 69, No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 49

BCHS (15-6): Anwyl 3, Jo.Toler 17, Filkins 5, Buetow 5, Sule 19.

High school softball

Central Section playoffs, second round

Division II

No. 5 Tulare Western 11, No. 4 Independence 5, 8 innings

No. 7 Centennial 5, No. 2 Garces 2

Division IV

No. 6 Exeter 7, No. 3 Taft, 5

Division V

No. 1 Shafter 10, No. 8 Riverdale 0

No. 5 Bakersfield Christian 4, No. 4 Orange Cove 2

Division VI

No. 1 Foothill 4, No. 8 Bishop Union 0

