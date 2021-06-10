Thursday's girls basketball and softball postseason scores

High school girls basketball
Central Section playoffs, finals
Division I
BHS (8-1): Key 2, Wandick 1, Shein 4, Curry 2, Hayden 6, Kellebrew 9, Scott 2, Turner 3, Sanders 9.
RHS (14-2): Durazo 1, Deras 3, Paquet 16, Persson 10, Cutliff 4, Cabigon 21.
Division IV
BCHS (15-6): Anwyl 3, Jo.Toler 17, Filkins 5, Buetow 5, Sule 19.
High school softball
Central Section playoffs, second round
Division II
No. 5 Tulare Western 11, No. 4 Independence 5, 8 innings
Division IV
No. 6 Exeter 7, No. 3 Taft, 5
Division V
No. 1 Shafter 10, No. 8 Riverdale 0
No. 5 Bakersfield Christian 4, No. 4 Orange Cove 2
Division VI
No. 1 Foothill 4, No. 8 Bishop Union 0