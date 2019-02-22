Max Aguirre spent a good two minutes during his quarterfinals match getting his bloody nose tended to.
Justin Darter left with his head held high while blood dripped down his face.
Like badges of honor, both local boys wrestlers didn’t mind a little blood shed knowing they punched their tickets to the semifinalists at the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Rabobank Arena on Friday afternoon.
Aguirre, a senior at Frontier, was tied 2-2 with Brawley’s Jayden Smith in the 160-pound quarterfinals with two seconds left in regulation before Aguirre was able to secure a takedown and advance to the semifinals for the second consecutive season.
“In terms of late take down wins for me, that’s right up there with the best,” Aguirre said.
He did nearly the same thing to Dinuba’s Daniel Long in the 152 quarterfinals last season before eventually finishing fourth.
With the new three-day format with the girls also competing at Rabobank, the winners in the quarterfinals only had the single match on Friday before the semifinals at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
It’s now rest and recovery time for the Cal Poly-bound senior.
“My main objective today was to get past this round so I can be done for the day and relax,” Aguirre said.
Aguirre, the No. 3 seed, will face a familiar foe in the semifinals in No. 2 Noah Blake from Loomis-Del Oro. Blake defeated Aguirre in the third-place match at 152 last season.
Darter, a sophomore at Bakersfield High who came in as the 8-seed, smiled and didn't flinch as the blood on his face rolled down as he raced over to BHS coach Andy Varner to give him a big-high five after beating No. 16 Kwabena Watson from Fresno-Edison in a 10-5 decision.
“This was my best win of the season,” Darter said. “But I haven’t accomplished my goal yet. I still need to win two more matches to be first. That’s what I need to do.”
After earning an eighth-place medal at 220 last season as a freshman, Darter walked into the tournament on Thursday thinking he was going to have to face the No. 1 seed to find himself still alive in the championship bracket come Saturday morning.
But when Watson upset No. 1 Victor Jacquez from San Jose-Bellarmine Prep in the second round, Darter’s approach stayed consistent.
“It’s a just a match right in front of you and that’s what you have to focus on,” Darter said. “It doesn’t matter who you are wrestling. You just have to go out there and win.”
Darter wrestles No. 5 Mike Ruiz from Villa Park in the semifinals with Central Section Masters champion Jacob Good, who beat Darter for the section title last week in Lemoore, on the other side of the bracket.
Quirarte dips into her past
Genesis Quirarte trained as a youth for two years in the Japanese martial arts sport of jui jitsu.
Wrestling and jui jitsu can go hand-in-hand and the Ridgeview junior used a move called "harai" to upset the No. 1 seed in the girls quarterfinals.
Quirarte used the move to put Adrienna Turner of Davis on her back with a monstrous flip, then used her momentum to secure the pin.
Quirarte is one match away from becoming the first Ridgeview state finalist in girls wrestling.
“I used that move to use her pressure to throw her over the top over my body,” Quirarte said. “And I was able to just use that momentum to pin her.”
Added Ridgeview coach Eddie Machado: “To use that move on her like that is huge.”
Quirarte, the 8-seed, will wrestle in the semifinals against No. 5 Jessica Barredo from Walnut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.