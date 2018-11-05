Despite not having a team advance to the Central Section volleyball championships, four Kern County teams advanced to the CIF Southern California regional playoffs with three teams receiving first round home games on Tuesday.
Liberty, which lost 3-0 to section Division I champion Clovis-Buchanan in the semifinals on Thursday, will be the lone local team to play on the road Tuesday night in the opening round of state.
The Patriots (18-9) are the No. 11 seed in the SoCal D-I playoffs and are at No. 6 Los Alamitos. The Griffins won the Southern Section D-II title in four sets over Mission Viejo-Trabuco Hills.
Garces (29-9), like Liberty, lost in the D-I section semifinals in straight sets to Fresno-Central, but the Rams get a home match in the SoCal D-II playoffs.
Seeded No. 7, the Rams will play host to Pasadena-Poly (19-6) at 7 p.m. The Panthers lost to Lancaster-Quartz Hill, 3-0, in the Southern Section D-IV finals.
Bakersfield Christian’s quest for a sixth consecutive Central Section championship appearance fell short in a five-set heartbreaker to Visalia-El Diamante. However, the Eagles (22-8) are the No. 6-seed in the SoCal D-III playoffs and host No. 11 Granada Hills Charter (22-7) at 6:30.
The Highlanders lost to Palisades in five sets in the Los Angeles City Section Open Division semifinals despite being the No. 1 seed.
The postseason of firsts continues for Mira Monte.
After the Lions won the program’s first two playoff matches in program history, the Lions (31-5-1), which lost at home in four sets to Reedley-Immanuel in the section D-IV semifinals, now get the program’s first SoCal playoff game at home.
Mira Monte is the No. 8 seed in D-IV and hosts No. 9 Temecula-Rancho Christian (28-8) at 6 p.m. The Eagles lost to Canoga Park-Faith Baptist in the Southern Section D-VIII finals.
Rams advance in water polo
Both of Garces’ water polo teams advanced to the Central Section semifinals.
The boys team, seeded No. 1 in the D-II bracket, opened the playoffs with a 17-4 win over No. 9 Fresno-Central on Saturday. The Rams, the defending D-II champions, host No. 4 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial in the semifinals on Wednesday.
The Garces girls team advanced to the semifinals with a 3-2 road win as the 5-seed over No. 3 Morro Bay on Saturday. Garces is at No. 1 Porterville on Wednesday.
