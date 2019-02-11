Three Kern County soccer programs will enter their respective Central Section tournaments as No. 1 seeds.
In boys action, Foothill received the top draw in Division IV and Garces is the No. 1-ranked team in Division V.
On the girls' side of the ledger, Arvin has the top spot in Division VI.
"That was out goal, was the get the No. 1 seed. We feel playing on our homefield is an advantage for us, with the way we like to play," said Rams head coach Robbie Gouk. "Keep the ball on the ground, move it around the field quickly."
All three of those programs have first round byes. First round tournament games are scheduled for Wednesday although, due to impending weather, teams can reschedule games for Tuesday evening if necessary.
Local boys games in the opening round that will take place in Bakersfield are No. 10 Clovis at No. 7 Ridgeview in Division I; No. 9 Fresno at No. 8 Highland in Division III; and No. 14 Tehachapi at No. 3 Arvin in Division IV.
Local first round games on the girls side of the ledger are No. 13 Clovis East at No. 4 Liberty in D-I; No. 10 Nipomo at No. 7 Garces in D-II; and No. 9 West at No. 8 Foothill in D-IV.
Central Section Soccer Championships
* First round games scheduled for Wednesday, but could be moved to Tuesday due to impending weather.
First round games
Boys
Division I
No. 16 Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley at No. 1 San Luis Obispo
No. 9 South at No. 8 Clovis East
No. 12 Golden Valley at No. 5 Arroyo Grande
No. 13 Fresno-Sunnyside at No. 4 Fresno-Central
No. 14 Liberty at No. 3 Fresno-Bullard
No. 11 Visalia-Golden West at No. 6 Clovis North
No. 10 Clovis at No. 7 Ridgeview
No. 15 Centennial at No. 2 Santa Maria
D-II
No. 9 Stockdale at No. 8 Visalia-Redwood
No. 12 Frontier at No. 5 Visalia-El Diamante
No. 13 Atascadero at No. 4 Dinuba
No. 11 Santa Maria-St. Joseph at No. 6 Santa Maria-Righetti
No. 10 Fresno-Edison at No. 7 Selma
Byes: No. 1 Tulare Western, No. 2 Reedley, No. 3 Sanger
D-III
No. 9 Fresno at No. 8 Highland
No. 12 Fresno-McLane at No 13 Tulare-Mission Oak
No. 13 Nipomo at No. 4 Lemoore
No. 14 Morro Bay at No. 3 Tulare Union
No. 11 Fresno-Washington Union at No. 6 Templeton
No. 10 Roosevelt at No. 7 Wasco
Byes: No. 1 Madera South, No. 2 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial
D-IV
No. 9 Delano at No. 8 Kerman
No. 12 Yosemite at No 5 Orosi
No. 13 McFarland at No. 4 Woodlake
No. 14 Tehachapi at No. 3 Arvin
No. 11 Chowchilla at No. 6 Parlier
No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 7 Chavez
Byes: No. 1 Foothill, No. 2 Lindsay
D-V
No. 9 Liberty at No. 8 Rosamond
No. 12 Desert at No. 5 Fowler
No. 11 Kennedy at No. 6 Bishop Union
No. 10 Caruthers at No. 7 Taft
Byes: No. 1 Garces, No. 2 Mendota, No. 3 Riverdale, No. 4 Farmersville
D-VI
No. 9 Delano-Wonderful Prep at No. 8 Bakersfield Christian
No. 11 Summit Charter Collegiate Academy at No. 6 Orange Cove
No. 10 Frazier Mountain at No. 7 Fresno Christian
Byes: No. 1 Granite Hills, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Strathmore, No. 4 Central Valley Christian, No. 5 Firebaugh
Girls
Division I
No. 16 Santa Maria-St. Joseph at No. 1 Clovis North
No. 9 Arroyo Grande at No. 8 Visalia-Redwood
No. 12 Paso Robles at No. 5 Clovis West
No. 13 Clovis East at No. 4 Liberty
No. 14 Stockdale at No. 3 San Luis Obispo
No. 11 Clovis-Buchanan at No. 6 Fresno-Bullard
No. 10 Atascadero at No. 7 Clovis
No. 15 Frontier at No. 2 Fresno-Central
D-II
No. 9 Sanger at No. 8 Santa Maria-Righetti
No. 11 Bakersfield High at No. 6 Madera
No. 10 Nipomo at No. 7 Garces Memorial
Byes: No. 1 Fresno-Edison, No. 2 Tulare Union, No. 3 Madera-Liberty, No. 4 Highland, No. 5 Tulare Western
D-III
No. 16 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial
No. 9 Hoover at No. 8 Templeton
No. 12 Yosemite at No. 5 Reedley
No. 13 Ridgeview at No. 4 Tulare-Mission Oak
No. 14 Selma at No. 3 Visalia-Golden West
No. 11 Santa Maria at No. 6 Orcutt Academy
No. 10 Independence at No. 7 Visalia-Mt. Whitney
No. 15 Morro Bay at No. 2 Hanford
D-IV
No. 8 Foothill at No. 9 West
Byes: No. 1 Kingsburg, No. 2 Fowler, No. 3 Exeter, No. 4 Wasco, No. 5 Porterville, No. 6 Fresno-McLane, No. 7 Dinuba
D-V
No. 9 Fresno-Roosevelt at No. 8 Dos Palos
No. 12 Chavez at No. 5 Lindsay
No. 13 Coalinga at No. 4 Shafter
No. 14 Caruthers at No. 3 Kerman
No. 11 Kern Valley at No. 6 Bishop Union
No. 10 Woodlake at No. 7 Fresno-Washington Union
No. 15 Desert at No. 2 Orosi
Byes: No. 1 Sierra Pacific
D-VI
No. 9 Frazier Mountain at No. 8 Corcoran
No. 12 Tranquility at No. 5 Kennedy
No. 13 Firebaugh at No. 4 Minarets
No. 14 Porteville-Summit Charter Collegiate Academy at No. 3 Rosamond
No. 11 Mendota at No. 6 Reedley-Immanuel
No. 10 Porterville-Granite Hills at No. 7 Orange Cover
Byes: No. 1 Arvin, No. 2 Fresno Christian
