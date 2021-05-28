Three local boys, two girls doubles teams reach day two of tennis section tourney

Two weeks after squaring off for a Southwest Yosemite League title, Brett Yackovich and Sage Nguyen are headed for a rematch on Saturday.
Centennial's Yackovich and Liberty's Nguyen both advanced to the semifinals of the Central Section Boys Tennis Section Individual Tournament with 2-0 victories on day one of the tournament at Buchanan High School Friday.
Second-seeded Yackovich, who defeated Nguyen 6-1, 7-5 for the conference crown, advanced with wins over Clovis North's Sam Naderi and San Luis Obispo's AJ Daymude. Nguyen, the third seed, earned wins over San Luis Obispo's Ian Cabrinha and Redwood's Nolan Yang.
The two will square off at 10 a.m.
Joining them in the semis will be Bakersfield Christian's Ryan Bashirtash, who advanced to face top seed Vraj Patel of Clovis East in the other 10 a.m. semifinal. Bashirtash earned wins over Liberty's Thomas Lehman and Arroyo Grande's George Keskinov.
In girls play, a pair of local doubles teams advanced to the semis which will also be played at 10 a.m. at Buchanan High.
Bakersfield Christian's Breanna Hiebert and Hannah Kratt advanced with a pair of straight set wins and will face Clovis North's Ashley Cardot and Anushya Jayakumar, the tournament's top seed, in the semis.
Garces' second-seeded team of Kylee Limpias and Jocie Sala also advanced with a pair of wins and will open the semis against Alexandra Caprau and Ingrid Chen of San Luis Obispo.