No region in California has produced more elite track and field throwers in California history than Kern County.
Since Lonnie Shelton won the boys discus title for Foothill in 1973, there's been 17 local athletes that have taken home 30 individual state championships in the boys and girls shot put or discus.
It’s been an incredible feat for so many different athletes from one region to continue that success, particularly in two events that continue to grow in popularity.
And the center of the throwers world in Kern County — and potentially beyond — is at Liberty High this season.
Three throwers are leading the way for the Patriots in a way no school has seen in decades.
Liberty senior Daniel Viveros — who threw a personal-best 68 feet, 11 inches a week ago in Santa Barbara — leads the nation in the boys shot put.
Sophomores Faith Bender and Bella Rigby are two of the top girls throwers, not only in their grade, but overall in the country.
Bender’s personal-best in the discus at 164-2 is No. 2 in the nation, behind Fowler senior Jocelynn Budwig. Her PR in the shot put (46-8) is No. 3 in the country. And her performance in both of those events are top marks for a sophomore in the United States.
Rigby, who took up the sport last year, is seventh in the state in the discus (145-2) and is the third-best mark for a sophomore in the country.
Even in a thriving community of throwers like Kern, having three elite athletes at one program simultaneously is remarkable.
“You never know when you are going to have an athlete of this caliber,” Liberty boys throws coach Rod Chronister said. “And we have three.”
While Rigby is a newbie to the sport, Viveros and Bender aren't strangers to it.
Viveros finished third at state his sophomore year in the shot put and won the state championship last season. In fact, Viveros has won 22 consecutive high school-affiliated shot put events and is also ranked No. 4 in the state in the discus at 186-1.
Viveros has been the top thrower in the state since his sophomore season ended, after Jacob Wilson (Clovis-Buchanan) and Jonah Wilson (Clovis) graduated and ventured into the Pac-12.
“I feel a lot of pressure but at the same time I have to look as a plus because I work at it every day super hard,” Viveros said.
Bender won the USATF National Junior Olympic title in the shot put and finished second in the discus for the 15-16 year category just prior to her freshman year of high school. She then took fifth at state last year as a freshman.
Paul Bender, Faith’s father, is the girls throws coach at Liberty. He won the boys discus title in 1980 for Shafter.
He's passing down his legacy in the sport, just like Scott Semar and Alan Collatz did for coaches like Chronister and Bender.
“It’s an incredible honor to coach these two,” Paul Bender said. “The athletic ability there is great. There is a lot of passion for the sport.”
While all three have differing paths to the sport, they do have one thing in common: they were all multi-sport athletes at one time.
Bender was a high-end swimmer at the youth level before giving up the sport in recent years to concentrate strictly on the throws.
Viveros was an all-star basketball player in junior high at Tevis Middle School. On the football field, he was a two-time BVarsity All-Area first-team offensive lineman with the Patriots.
“My parents when I was young just wanted me to get into any type of sport like baseball, soccer, anything,” Viveros said. “I just picked up little things here and there and morphed it into whatever I’m doing now.”
Rigby, like Viveros, was a standout basketball player and credits her footwork in throws as an acquired skill from the hardwood.
“Basketball helped me in my footwork because you have to be quick with your turns,” Rigby said. “With balance, it’s really helped.”
All three have a chance to medal this season at state, while Bender and Viveros are favorites to contend for gold.
If the two are able to win state titles, it would be first for one local school to have multiple state champions in the throws since Bakersfield High had three 30 years ago in 1989. That year Derrick Stevens won the boys discus title, and Melissa Weis won the girls shot put and discus championships.
“The history and the popularity of the sport as it has come up and grown. There’s been a lot of people that want to come out and throw shot and disc,” Paul Bender said. “And there is a lot of coaches here in the area to bring those kids up. We are fortunate.”
