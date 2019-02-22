Three Kern County teams will play for Central Section basketball championships on Saturday at Selland Arena in Fresno.
Here’s a look at the matchups:
Boys
Division IV
The matchup: No. 1 Bakersfield Christian (22-6) vs. No. 3 Foothill (18-11) at noon
How they got there: These are two of the top teams in Bakersfield and are no stranger to each another. Bakersfield Christian and Foothill have played twice times this season already — the Eagles won 59-51 on Dec. 8 before Foothill answered with a 55-49 victory on Feb. 4. In the semifinals, BCHS rolled by No. 4 Kerman 69-49 while the Trojans pulled off an 80-74 overtime road win at No. 2 Central Valley Christian.
Girls
Division IV
The matchup: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial (24-5) vs. No. 2 McFarland (27-4) at 10 a.m.
How they got there: This is no small feat for the Cougars, a veteran squad that’s had a standout season from start to finish. Not only has the team suffered just four losses this year, it also rolled to a 12-0 record en route to a South Sequoia League championship. San Joaquin Memorial, for its part, has outscored its two opponents 102-55 thus far in the Central Section postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.