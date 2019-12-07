In arguably the toughest competition it will face outside of a postseason setting, only a national power stood between Bakersfield High School and a first-place finish.
Cade Lucio, Justin Darter and Joshua Hill all won their weight classes, and the Drillers took second place at the 20-team Rumble for the Rig, held at BHS on Saturday.
The Drillers finished the day with 206 points. Only Clovis-Buchanan, the No. 1 team in the state and the No. 3 team in the nation was better, finishing with a score of 263.5.
The Bears earned wins in five weight classes. The Drillers' tied Temecula Valley for the second most individual wins, a fact that was only of modern significance to coach Andy Varner.
“I don’t know if the focus so much is on how the team did, it’s how each individual kid did and where we need to improve," Varner said. "That served its purpose for today.”
Most exciting to Varner was the way his three champions won.
Both Lucio and Darter were tied entering the final period only to escape with wins.
Lucio got an early escape and takedown to top Covina-Northview's Wyatt Lewis 6-4 at 152 pounds, while Darter outscored Jack Richards 5-1 in the third period to win 7-3 at 220.
Hill then ended the day on a thrilling note in the heavyweight division. With all eyes on his mat in a 2-2 tie, he took Buchanan's Kade Campbell to the mat for two points with 23 seconds remaining to earn the 4-2 win.
“It’s awesome," Hill said of the the late-match environment. "It’s just a crazy experience to hear people in the crowd. Although you’re really focused on the match, you can still hear the people that you love tell you ‘You’ve got this.’”
The Drillers also had runner-up showings at 170 and 182. Jaden Sanchez lost by pin to Buchanan's Rocco Contino at 170, while Jarad Priest lost to Joseph Martin by pin at 182.
Now seven years into its run, the competition Rumble for the Rig has seemingly only gotten stronger, and that's just how Varner likes it.
"It's fun," he said of the tournament. "It's good to have these teams in our gym. It's just a good time out here today.
Elsewhere from Kern County, North finished seventh with 80 points, Golden Valley was 11th with 46.5, Ridgeview 12th with 41, Mira Monte 13th with 39.5, Foothill 15th with 30.5, West 19th with 12 and Tehachapi 20th with 4.
Of non-BHS wrestlers from Kern County, Daniel Ornelaz of North had the best finish, placing third at 113.
In the consolation finals at 170, Ryan Bonner of Bakersfield topped Justin Spainhoward of Ridgeview 11-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.