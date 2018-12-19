Ten years ago, Cameron Williams was a skinny 8-year-old eagerly anticipating the presents under the Christmas tree, hoping for a football and whatever else awaited him.
On Wednesday, the Bakersfield High football senior felt like a kid again as he woke up, signed a National Letter of Intent to play defensive back at the University of Washington, then finished his final high school final before spending the afternoon on stage at the Little Harvey Auditorium with two of his teammates to celebrate the big day.
Williams, along with BHS teammates Carl Jones (UCLA) and Isaiah Jernagin (Cal Poly) all signed NLIs to four-year football programs on the first day of the early signing period.
“It was like Christmas because just thinking in my head, ‘Man, I am really here,’” Williams said. “It’s my National Letter of Intent. I didn’t know. Like, when I was 8 I dreamed of it, but I didn’t know if it was going to happen. But it’s here now and a dream come true.”
Only once before Wednesday had a BHS senior signed with a Pac-12 program directly out of high school since Paul Golla took over the program in 2005.
“It’s special and it’s different. It’s less than 1 percent that get this opportunity,” Golla said. “In my 14 years here, we have had a Pac-12 player (sign out of high school), (Justin) Cheadle that went to Cal. We have two right now. It’s an incredible deal.”
Williams, recruited as a defensive back, verbally made his commitment to Washington in July while still fielding offers from 13 other Power Five programs like Florida, Nebraska, Oklahoma, UCLA, USC and Utah.
“Going to UW, I know I will be developed right. I love the coaches,” Williams said. “I love them all. I just can’t wait to get up there.”
Williams will graduate on Friday and will enroll at Washington for the spring semester to get a jump start with the football program.
“It’s special. This whole process has been hard and overwhelming,” Williams said. “But now that we are actually here now, I am just trying to cherish this moment and move on.”
For Jones, he did not have a college offer when he transferred from Golden Valley to BHS a year ago.
“Four years ago, I was just wanting to play football, basically,” Jones said. “I was just trying to get it in and have fun with my friends. I didn’t think I was going to be going to a university.”
Jones made a verbal commitment to Colorado in July during the same public ceremony with Williams at Maya Cinemas in downtown Bakersfield. But the coaching change at Colorado made him rethink his future.
Jones said he entertained an offer from Cal, but chose the Bruins because of the coaching staff and the proximity for his family to see him as much as possible.
“My whole family is going to be tailgating,” Jones said. “It will be fun.”
Jernagin took the route to the football program two hours away in San Luis Obispo for the proximity, the tradition and — most important to his family — the education.
Jernagin’s mother, Shelly, is a second grade teacher at Fremont Elementary and wanted the best educational opportunity for her eldest son.
“Education to me and for my mother because she’s a teacher,” Jernagin said. “When we went up there on my official visit, we saw what they were putting forth and it just seemed like the best decision for me.”
Jernagin, like Jones and Williams, has been recruited to play defensive back in college after the three helped lead the Drillers to the Central Section Division I semifinals this season.
“It makes this so much better,” Jernagin said. “I dreamed of this my freshman year. I pictured it, us being here at this table in front of all of these people signing. It’s just amazing.”
Liberty senior heading to Army
Liberty lineman Ryan Aguilar was expected to sign with the Army football program on Wednesday as well.
Aguilar was recruited as a long snapper after he became one of the top-rated in the nation by the Rubio Long Snapping Camp. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder will also commit the next 10 years of his life to West Point and as a commissioned officer in the Army following his college graduation.
