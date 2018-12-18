Wednesday marks the beginning of the early signing period for high school senior football players to officially link up with FBS and FCS Division I college programs.
Here’s a capsule look at local athletes taking the next step in their football careers:
Ryan Aguilar
High school: Liberty
Where’s he signing? Army
The skinny: Was recruited as a long snapper, as he became one of the top-rated in the nation by the Rubio Long Snapping Camp. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound lineman for Liberty will also commit the next 10 years of his life to West Point and as a commissioned officer in the Army following his college graduation.
Keonte Glinton
High school: Bakersfield Christian
Where’s he signing? Wyoming
The skinny: A two-way standout for BCHS chose Wyoming over offers from Oregon State and BYU. Glinton led the Eagles with 729 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Was recruited as a defensive back, where he had 40 tackles and one interception last year for BCHS.
Isaiah Jernagin
High school: Bakersfield High
Where’s he signing? Cal Poly
The skinny: Made a late verbal commitment to the FCS program because of the chance to play early and educational opportunities. A three-year starter for the Drillers, Jernagin ran for 334 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns, caught six passes for 100 yards, and had 32 tackles, an interception and five pass deflections on defense. Is recruited as a defensive back.
Carl Jones
High school: Bakersfield High
Where’s he signing? UCLA
The skinny: The two-way standout for Bakersfield High made a public announcement last Thursday in the BVarsity Live studio that he had made a verbal commitment to UCLA. Jones had previously committed to Colorado but re-opened his recruitment after the Buffaloes coaching staff was let go. Is being recruited as a defensive back, but has the ability to play on the offensive side of the ball as well.
Cameron Williams
High school: Bakersfield High
Where’s he signing? Washington
The skinny: A three-year starter for BHS on both sides of the ball, Williams is being recruited as a defensive back. Threw for 1,221 yards and 12 touchdowns as a quarterback, and ran for another 534 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he added 19 tackles as a safety. Rarely was tested in pass defense by opposing offenses.
