Tennis roundup: Garces girls sweep SWYL, BCHS rules at SYL tourney

It was a day of domination for the Garces Memorial girls tennis team, which swept the Southwest Yosemite League individual championships held at Stockdale.
Freshman Kelsey Abraham completed a dominant run through the tournament with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Stockdale's Lauren Li in the finals. This came after Abraham, the fifth seed, upset top seed Brooke Erickson of Liberty 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals.
Abraham reached the semis after winning a pair of 6-0, 6-0 matches in the opening round Thursday.
The Ram doubles team of Kylee Limpias and Jocelyn Sala were also victorious, earning a 6-4, 6-2 win over the Stockdale team of Jasmine Flores and Gabi Guijarro in the championship round. Limpias and Sala did not drop a set in the semifinals against Hayden Mauldin and Monika McKenna of Bakersfield High.
Eagles win three SYL titles, Ridgeview boys dominate doubles
It was an even more dominant day for the Bakersfield Christian girls at the South Yosemite League Tournament, with the Eagles taking a singles title and the top three doubles spots.
Hannah Kratt and Breanna Hiebert came out atop the crowded field with a 6-0, 6-1 win over teammates Lonja Spillman and Indiana Vargas in the finals. Jilian Andreesen and Peyton Daniel took third.
The BCHS girls and boys both earned singles crowns as well.
Jacqueline Benshoof defeated Tehachapi's Catrina Hubbard 6-2, 6-1, while Ryan Bashirtash won 6-0, 6-0 against Independence's Danilo Zapata in their respective championship matches.
The only thing preventing an Eagle sweep was an excellent doubles performance from Ridgeview, which put two duos in the finals.
In a final match that went the distance, Max Lobos and Sal Corral edged Wolf Pack teammates Miguel Cantu and Maddox Dumatrait 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.