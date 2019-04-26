The current heat wave hitting Kern County this week did not affect the top local boys tennis players on Friday, but may come into play Saturday morning.
On the first day of the Central Section South Area tournament at Wasco, all of the top-eight singles players were granted a bye in the first round on Friday but will be in action for the second round on Saturday. The winners there advance to the qualifying round with the top four singles and doubles team automatically qualifying for the section tournament next weekend at Reedley-Immanuel.
The top-four singles players are, in order, Eric Buetow from Bakersfield Christian; Nathan Kwon from Stockdale; Centennial’s Brett Yackovich and Juan Contereas from West.
The same goes for the top doubles team that will be in action for the first time at 9 a.m.
The top seed is Phillip Shafik and Samuel Guimte from Liberty. The No. 2 seeded doubles team is Caleb Bloemhof and Lukas Marussig from BCHS, followed by Michael Blaine and Reid Zierenberg from Liberty and Peter May and Edgar Ojeda from West.
Big honors for local basketball standouts
Cal-Hi Sports unveiling it’s annual All-State boys basketball teams with a large contingency of local standouts represented.
Liberty senior Isaiah Hill and Foothill senior Edward “Squid” Turner were both named third-team All-State.
Hill was also named to the Division I second-team while Turner was named the D-V state player of the year after leading the Trojans to the CIF State D-V championship.
Bakersfield Christian senior Kadar Waller was named D-III first-team while North senior Shannon Ferguson was named to the D-IV first-team.
Two Foothill standouts in sophomore Jaden Phillips and senior Elijah Seales were both named D-V first-team with Turner.
Bell, Lopez break school records
East senior Carlos Lopez struck out eight batters in four innings of work as the Blades beat Foothill 10-9 on Thursday. Lopez has 89 strikeouts in 59 ⅓ innings pitched this season and set the program record with 193 career strikeouts for the Blades.
Bakersfield High senior Jake Baker broke a 30-year program record for stolen bases in a season with his 27th stolen base of the season against Centennial on Wednesday. The record was previously set by his dad, Chris, in 1989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.