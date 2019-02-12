Bakersfield Christian girls basketball coach Brittnay Smith knew her team had a size advantage, and the Eagles took advantage of it.
In the opening round of the Central Section Division IV playoffs at home, the fifth-seeded Eagles utilized a 28-point performance by sophomore forward Dami Sule to grab an 83-40 win over No. 12 Mira Monte on Tuesday.
“Dami is always one of our powerful players, so again we do look for her a lot,” Smith said. “Usually she comes through and I expected her to (tonight).”
Sule scored the first nine points of the game for the Eagles and had another 12 in the third quarter as BCHS pulled away and now will play at No. 4 Porterville in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Panthers beat No. 13 Highland 77-35 on Tuesday.
The career-high scoring outburst from Sule was just an indication of how dominating BCHS (19-6) was on Tuesday.
Senior guard Lanie Jackson scored all of her 14 points in the first half, then went to work as the floor general after halftime. Jackson added nine assists as four Eagles scored in double figures.
And, with a sizeable height advantage for Sule over the Lions’ (15-10) roster, the sophomore was able to get plenty of open looks for herself and also for her teammates.
“We did a good job of playing our height against this team,” Smith said. “They are a shorter team. I think (Sule) utilized that.”
BCHS made seven 3-pointers, including three by backup Chandler Walsh in the fourth quarter.
“I knew going into this game I was going to use my post players the whole time,” Smith said. “Lanie and Dami can connect very well. Seeing what was open, Dami did a good job seeing what the options were.”
Mira Monte opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run to cut a 35-17 deficit to 10, with Sule on the bench to start the third quarter.
Smith quickly called for Sule and she scored 10 points during an 18-4 run that put the game out of reach.
“In the third and fourth quarter, I got my teammates involved and they got hot, too. I like to see my teammates shine," Sule said. "We are getting ready for Porterville.”
The BCHS bench nearly outscored Mira Monte with 35 points, including 11 by Walsh and another 10 from Addie Schaefer. All 21 points from Walsh and Schaefer came in the fourth quarter when BCHS outscored Mira Monte 25-6.
“I am so proud of our bench,” Smith said. “They all went in there and executed. It was amazing.”
