Stockdale's Torres wins twice, three other locals capture Section track titles

After capturing a pair of titles at Areas, Stockdale's Luis-Ramon Torres had a whale of an encore at the Central Section Masters.
The Stockdale senior again earned a pair of wins, taking first in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles at the Masters, held at Buchanan on Saturday evening.
Torres ran a winning time of 15.13 seconds in the 110, then captured the top spot in 300 in 38.89.
Also earning a first-place finish Saturday was Nicholas Godbehere of Shafter, who capped a dominant junior year with a winning throw of 60 feet, 11.5 inches in the shot put.
Godbehere's top throw, his personal best, was more than four-and-a-half feet farther than the second-place toss of runner-up Ayden Merrihew (56-5.25) of Clovis.
Liberty earned three third-place finishes. Jason Oliver ran a 15.32 in 110 hurdles, Andrew Trottier 168-09 in discus and the 4x400 relay team of Jamel Davis, Austin Pratt, Ermiah Harrison and Ethan Mahanke finished in 3:25.33.
Fourth-place finishers locally were Mallik Botlon of Bakersfield (400, 50 seconds), Tucker Monaco of Frontier (800, 1:58.35) and Deon Brown of West (45-4).
Highland's Zephan Stevens placed fifth in 15.78 in the 110 hurdles.
Liberty's Bender wins discus title
Liberty's Faith Bender put a strong cap on a stellar prep career with a second section title.
The Arizona State commit had a winning throw of 169 feet, 2 inches in the discus. Bender came in 7 feet, 10 inches ahead of teammate Isabella Rigby, who took second place, as the pair paced a group of seven top-five finishes for the Patriots.
Isabella Rigby also took second in shot put with a throw of 40-7, just .25 inches behind winner Feyi Olukanni of Clovis East.
Rebecca Vanderpoel was fourth in the 400 (58.51), Bella Turner was fourth in 300 hurdles (45.93) and Emma Fredrick was fifth in triple jump (35-5).
The Patriots also took fourth in the 4x400 relay, with Brynn Phillips, Turner, Alyssa Mariscal and Vanderpoel running a 4:05.36.
Also taking a runner-up finish was Bakersfield High sprinter Mia Bolton. The senior ran a time of 12.08 seconds in the 100 meter dash.
In high jump, Riley Davis of Centennial placed fourth, jumping 5-1.
Frontier's 4x100 relay team of Kaleigh Ray, Avianna Carrillo, Cyan Haslip and Natalia Carillo took fifth in a time of 49.14.