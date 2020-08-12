Sean Mullen admits he had a much better summer than most athletes his age.
Mullen, who won the BVarsity Baseball Player of the Year award a record three times while at Stockdale High School, was in the same boat as many of his peers this spring, when COVID-19 halted his sophomore season as a relief pitcher at UCLA.
But while many athletes in a multitude of sports are still awaiting their first opportunities to return to action, Mullen's sabbatical lasted just a few short months.
After his college season ended March 8, Mullen was itching to return to action, and found a great landing spot to do so over the summer. Choosing to continue the 2020 season in empty stadiums, the Santa Barbara Foresters reached out in hopes of bolstering their bullpen.
Though it took him a few weeks to work back into game shape, Mullen eventually proved to be a great relief option after making his first appearance on July 1. In 16 innings of work over 14 appearances, he went 1-0 with a save and 26 strikeouts while recording an impressive 1.12 ERA.
“Coming into this summer there was the whole quarantine thing, I wasn't throwing too much," Mullen said. "And when I got into throwing shape, I started throwing really well. My (velocity) went up, my stuff went up. I was really comfy on the mound.”
After playing to no crowds for the bulk of the summer, Santa Barbara looked fully comfortable when they finally got to compete in front of a live audience.
The Foresters recently took part in the annual National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kan. With spectators allowed in the stadium, the tournament provided a welcome change of pace for Mullen and his teammates.
"It was a little sense of normalcy," he said. "There were fans in the stadium, (we were) signing autographs and all that jazz. It wasn't the same back when we were playing in Santa Barbara where nobody could watch."
Those on hand got to witness a dominant performance by the Foresters, who went 4-0, winning their four games by a combined score of 33-4 to secure their eighth NBC World Series title in 14 years.
Mullen took part in each of the last two games, both against the Cheney (Kan.) Diamond Dogs. He recorded a strikeout in a 1-2-3 eighth inning during a 5-1 semifinal win on Aug. 8, then had another strikeout in a scoreless seventh of a 12-3 championship-clinching win Aug. 10.
One of five UCLA players on the Forester roster, Mullen says the World Series win was a fitting cap to an "unreal" summer.
"I got to live with my best friends in Santa Barbara all summer," he said. "We got to travel, be on the road. There's not many guys playing right now. We really couldn't have fallen into a better situation."
Sadly, it seems unlikely those good vibes will follow Mullen back to Los Angeles this fall.
A day after the World Series win, the Pac-12 announced it was suspending all athletic activities for the rest of 2020, slamming shut the possibility that any UCLA athlete could return to game action until January.
Though his opportunities to compete over the fall may be limited, Mullen — who has allowed just one run in 16 innings of work in two years with the Bruins — says his full attention will be dedicated to making sure he's at his best if and when the spring season begins in 2021.
"It sucks, but you know, safety first in this situation," he said. "It is what it is. For me, it's more time to do whatever I need to do to get ready for the spring."
Bakersfield Christian grad and current CSUB pitcher Roman Angelo was also on the Foresters' 2020 roster. Though he didn't pitch in the World Series, Angelo says he still enjoyed his experience in Wichita.
"Not too many times in your life that you get to dog pile," Angelo said of the post-championship celebration. "It's something we can hold on together and know that we were champions."
